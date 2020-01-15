Deribit Increases Access To BTC, ETH Derivatives With Trading Technologies Partnership

Deribit, a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange based in Amsterdam, formally launched connectivity with Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a provider of trading software, infrastructure and data solutions.

As part of the development, Deribit users now have access, through the TT platform, to all listed products including BTC and ETH futures, swaps, as well as options contracts.

In a statement on the development, Michael Unetich, VP of Cryptocurrencies at Trading Technologies said “Deribit is the market leader for crypto options, and we have seen strong demand for Deribit futures, perpetual and options from our users.”

“The exchange has strong volume, solid technology, and users throughout Europe and Asia. As we came to know the Deribit leadership team, we knew this would be an ideal fit for TT as we continue to enhance our product line by adding more high-quality crypto exchanges.”

The development will assist in increasing access and liquidity; TT, after adding Deribit, now supports five crypto exchanges, expanding its traditional derivatives base to include offerings from BitMex, CoinFLEX, Coinbase, and Intercontinental Exchange Inc.'s (NYSE: ICE) subsidiary Bakkt.

Related Links:

Department Of Treasury Tests Blockchain Tech For Payments Tracking

Musician, Entrepreneur Akon Kicks Off Development Of 'Akon City'