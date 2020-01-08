As Bitcoin Holds $8,000, Bitfinex Offers Real-Time Data Insights To Reduce Noise For Traders

Bitfinex, a digital asset trading platform, alongside Santiment, a provider of digital asset metrics and insights, will offer traders 30-day trial access to data-driven crypto market analysis and investing tools within the Bitfinex trading platform.

In a statement on the development, Paolo Ardoino, CTO at Bitfinex said “Santiment is the best solution on the market for providing insights into what is moving cryptocurrencies, offering a powerful tool to guide users’ trading decisions.

“This trial will let our customers dip their toe in the water and see for themselves how the service can enhance their trading performance.”

As part of the development, Bitfinex customers will now have access to Santiment's fundamental, social, and development data on Bitcoin, Ethereum, EOS, Litecoin, Tron and leading ERC-20 tokens.

