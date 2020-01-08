BlockFi Adds Support For USDC And LTC Coins Across Product Portfolio

BlockFi, a secured non-bank lender that offers U.S. dollar loans to digital asset holders, formally announced the expansion of its product portfolio, adding support for USD Coin (USDC) and Litecoin (LTC).

“We’re excited to kick-off 2020 by adding USDC and LTC to our platform and providing seamless connectivity between earning, borrowing, and trading," Zac Prince, BlockFi’s CEO and founder said in a statement. "Stablecoins play an increasingly valuable role globally to help people move money using blockchain payment rails and store their wealth in U.S. dollars, which many normally wouldn’t have access to."

Now, USDC and LTC will be supported by BlockFi’s interest account and trading platform; users will have the ability to earn interest on holding, as well as trade between Bitcoin, Ether, Gemini Dollar, USDC and Litecoin within the company's digital asset ecosystem.

“This added support facilitates global access to major markets, with our product line now empowering those building an investment strategy around USDC with options for growth they’d be hard pressed to find elsewhere,” Prince said.

