Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

PayPal Stops Payment Support On PornHub For Models, Crypto Community Sees Opportunity
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Contributor  
 
November 14, 2019 6:17am   Comments
Share:
PayPal Stops Payment Support On PornHub For Models, Crypto Community Sees Opportunity

Online payment service provider PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) has discontinued support for adult content website PornHub, the latter said in a statement on Wednesday.

What Happened

This means that the models streaming on the platform will no longer be able to receive their payment through PayPal. 

“We are all devastated by PayPal's decision to stop payouts to over a hundred thousand performers who rely on them for their livelihoods,” PornHub said in a statement addressed to the models. 

“If you have PayPal as your payout option please select a new method and update your information in your Model Settings tab,” the Canada-based company said in the blog post.

Opportunity For Crypto?

Members from the cryptocurrency community flooded PornHub’s twitter following the announcement, asking the company to add further support to digital currencies as a mode of payment.

Leading digital assets exchange Binance’s CEO Chanpeng Zhao said that it sounds like an opportunity for the cryptocurrency industry to get involved.

The adult content platform already offers Verge Cryptocurrency (XVG) as a payout method on its platform.

We reached out to Pornhub for further comments.

Posted-In: payments PayPalCryptocurrency News Markets Tech Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PYPL)

PayPal Investors Pull Back As Facebook Unveils Payments Feature
Firm That Backed Lyft, Facebook Bets On Autonomous Trucks
Why This Analyst Is Increasingly Convinced Of Venmo's Monetization Prospects
Jon Najarian Highlights Unusual Activity In PayPal And Freeport-McMoRan
Detroit Fintech Academy Connects Motor City Students With Financial Literacy Education, Career Guidance
The Quantum Threat, Libra, Exchange Offerings, And Bitcoin ETFs: Here Are This Year's Biggest Trends In Cryptocurrency
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

81 Biggest Movers From Yesterday