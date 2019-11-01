Market Overview

Crypto Briefing Partners With CoinGecko In Spearheading Crypto Market Transparency
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 01, 2019 12:00pm   Comments
Crypto Briefing, an independent media company, this week formally announced a partnership that will entail the implementation of its SIMETRI product into token evaluations on CoinGecko’s exchange aggregation site.

This development comes after widespread concern regarding transparency and legitimacy in the digital asset markets.

See Also: Crypto Industry Celebrates Bitcoin Whitepaper 11th Anniversary

“If cryptocurrency is to go mainstream, it’s clear that we need standardized frameworks, and more accountability in an industry plagued by misinformation and dubious practices," Han Kao, CEO of Crypto Briefing said in a statement. "We launched almost two years ago with a mission to advocate for independence and objectivity.”

“Partnering with analytics companies like CoinGecko, that are committed to transparency and accuracy, is exactly in line with our own values. Now, millions more people are able to see our clear investment grades and the rationale for our assessment,” Kao added.

As part of the partnership, SIMETRI, a comprehensive portfolio of token reports and grading, will complement CoinGecko’s Trust Score, which helps verify digital asset exchange volumes.

