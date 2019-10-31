Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Twitter CEO Invests In Cryptocurrency Startup
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Contributor  
 
October 31, 2019 9:31am   Comments
Share:
Twitter CEO Invests In Cryptocurrency Startup

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) CEO Jack Dorsey has invested in startup CoinList, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday. 

What Happened

CoinList, founded in October 2017, helps digital asset startups raise money through token sales — a controversial method of fundraising that is largely unregulated.

The company intends to launch a cryptocurrency exchange with the $10 million it has raised in an initial round of investments from Polychain Capital, Dorsey and others. 

The exact amount Dorsey invested, out of these $10 million, hasn't been disclosed.

"Crypto needs a trustworthy platform for launching new projects,” Dorsey said in a statement. “CoinList leads the industry in that role, and trading is a logical next step.”

Bitcoin Proponent

Dorsey has backed cryptocurrencies before. 

In March 2018, he expressed his belief that Bitcoin will become the world’s sole currency in less than 10 years.

Payments company Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) where Dorsey serves as the CEO, launched a cryptocurrency initiative in March 2019. 

Dorsey Opposed To Private Cryptos 

Dorsey also remains opposed to any privately controlled cryptocurrencies run by companies or governments.

When The Verge asked him last week if he is willing to join Facebook’s Libra cryptocurrency project, he said: “hell no.”

In response to a user asking if Square will ever launch its own cryptocurrency, Dorsey said: “Bitcoin is resilient. Bitcoin is principled. Bitcoin is native to internet ideals. And it’s a great brand.”

Posted-In: Bitcoin CoinListCryptocurrency News Startups Markets Tech Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TWTR + SQ)

Jim Cramer Weighs In On Square, Marvel, More
Twitter Will No Longer Accept Political Advertising
Educating Investors, Consumers Alike: NorCal's CMO Talks Cannabis Marketing
Cryptocurrencies Remain Bullish Following China's Praise For Blockchain
Barron's Picks And Pans: Altria, Square, Walmart And More
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Ford, Intel, McDonald's, Twitter And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Exxon Mobil

Trader Toolkit: Why Peer Pressure Has Its Benefits