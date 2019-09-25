XRP/USD Heading For Big $0.20 Test

Ripple's XRP price is trading up with marginal gains of 1.25% in the session.

XRP/USD has been falling for the past six consctuctive sessions, bulls attempting to stage a rebound, but downside vulnerabilities remain.

The bears forced a breach of the critical $0.2500, which leaves the door open to a $0.2000 return.

XRP/USD daily chart

Eyes are on the big psychological $0.2000 where buyers have previously been found, failure to hold here could be very punishing.

XRP/USD 60-minute chart

Near-term price action is moving within a bearish flag structure, subject to a potential breakout.

Image Sourced from Pixabay