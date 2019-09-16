Roger Ver Wants To Pay You To Trade On His New Bitcoin.com Exchange

In a move resembling the plot from Brewster’s Millions, Roger Ver is promoting his new digital asset exchange with an intriguing pitch: trading fees of negative 0.3%, for the first three months, up to a cumulative giveaway of $1 million.

In short, Bitcoin Jesus wants to pay you to trade.

The move is part of a host of promotional efforts designed to entice traders to move to exchange.Bitcoin.com, which sees Bitcoin.com further diversify from its core proposition as a BCH-focused news outlet, with a mobile bitcoin wallet, peer-to-peer trading and gaming already established.

The exchange will host trading pairs for popular cryptocurrencies including litecoin (LTC), ripple (XRP), tron (TRX), zcash (ZEC), stellar (XLM), DASH and EOS, with markets denominated in four base currencies: bitcoin cash (BCH), ethereum (ETH), bitcoin core (BTC), and tether (USDT).

Bitcoin.com has declared its intention to add support for selected SLP tokens in the near future, which are the Bitcoin Cash equivalent of Ethereum’s ERC20 standard. In terms of security, the exchange enforces the usual provisions: 2FA and IP whitelisting primarily.

Although the crypto community will view exchange.Bitcoin.com as Roger Ver’s baby, the man once known as Bitcoin Jesus is no longer the de facto boss, it should be noted. CEO Stefan Rust took over the reins last month, with Ver taking on the role of Executive Chairman. Aside from attracting BCH proponents, the exchange is likely to appeal to traders – at least in the short-term – who are lured by the negative trading fees, and the fact that the exchange is one of the few platforms that doesn’t enforce KYC.

Danish Chaudhry, Managing Director of Bitcoin.com, outlined the strategy which, with the help of Roger Ver’s deep pockets, will attempt to buy customers from industry giants Coinbase and Binance. Chaudhry said: “Bitcoin.com is one of the most trusted brands in the industry. We’ve been on a mission to make crypto usable for all.”

With 11,000 traders already signed up and registered, that mission appears to be gathering pace. Those who wish to take advantage of the promotion will need to join before December, when the offer is set to expire. Unlike Brewster, the negative trading fees promo is a cash giveaway that shouldn’t bankrupt Ver any time soon.

Image Sourced from Pixabay