Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Santander Group Expands Use Of Ripple Payments Technology
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 26, 2019 4:31pm   Comments
Share:
Santander Group Expands Use Of Ripple Payments Technology

Banco Santander SA (NYSE: SAN) is building a payments network that will allow Latin American customers to freely transfer money to the U.S. via a mobile app that uses Ripple technology, according to CoinDesk

“International payments is a way for us to acquire customers having a painful experience with traditional banking,” the publication quoted One Pay FX CEO Cedric Menager as saying. 

Before this development, only certain European customers had the ability to send money via One Pay FX, the mobile app that leverages Ripple software.

“The international payment experience in the Latin American markets is even less evolved than in the European markets,” Menager said. 

Related Links: 

Digital Currency Execs: Bakkt's Imminent Launch Signals Institutional Participation In Crypto

Ex-Overstock CEO Byrne Talks Timing Of Resignation With Fox, 'Political Espionage'

Posted-In: Blockchain CoinDesk payments rippleCryptocurrency Fintech Markets Media

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SAN + SC)

New 52-Week Lows For Monday Morning
Stocks That Set New 52-Week Lows Friday Morning
Stocks that Reached Yearly Lows Thursday Morning
Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Colgate-Palmolive, Banco Santander And More
Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 25, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Judge Orders Johnson & Johnson To Pay $572M In Opioid Case