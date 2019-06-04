Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
My goal is to be on stage with my computer and let you
see my screen and make sure you know what buttons to
press, where you’re getting in & out, how to calculate
risk, your targets — all of those things.
It’s real-life trading. Make sure you sign up!
- Jerremy Newsome
GET TICKETS

BitTorrent CEO Hopes $4.5M Lunch Can Change Buffett's Mind On Cryptocurrency

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 04, 2019 11:20am   Comments
Share:
BitTorrent CEO Hopes $4.5M Lunch Can Change Buffett's Mind On Cryptocurrency

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett hosts an annual charity fundraiser in which the top prize is a lunch date with the "Oracle of Omaha" himself. This year's winner was crypto entrepreneur Justin Sun, who paid $4.57 million and plans to talk to Buffett about "how much progress" the crypto industry has made, he told CNBC.

What Happened

Sun is the founder of Tron and CEO of BitTorrent. He told CNBC's Becky Quick Tuesday that he's a longtime believer in Buffett's long-term investment strategy.

Sun said he wants to help pay Buffett "back for his inspiration" by donating to the Glide Foundation, which helps homeless people in BitTorrent's home base of San Francisco.

Why It's Important

Buffett's aversion to cryptocurrency is no secret — he's called bitcoin "rat poison squared."

Yet Sun said Buffett lacks an understanding of the industry and may also have been misled by the media.

The cryptocurrency industry has made a lot of progress over the past 10 years, but Sun said he doesn't think Buffett's mind can be changed in three hours.

"We will offer him a different opinion on bitcoin and blockchain technology." 

What's Next

Sun said he is allowed to bring seven guests with him to meet Buffett and has yet to finalize a guest list; he told CNBC he will include a group of people that "represents the whole industry."

Related Links:

BTC/USD Closing Above $8,800

Pro: 3 Factors Driving Bitcoin Higher

Posted-In: BitTorrentBitcoin Blockchain CNBC Justin SunCryptocurrency News Markets Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Sell-Side Bullish On Uber As Quiet Period Ends