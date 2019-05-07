On CNBC's "Futures Now," Jim Iuorio suggested that investors should consider a bullish futures trade in bitcoin. The recent move higher in bitcoin is an emotional trade, Iuorio said, and he feels that it might continue.

If bitcoin pulls back to $5,810, Iuorio would buy it. He would set a target price at $6,060 and a stop loss at $5,664. If it moves above $6,000, Iuorio is going to consider increasing his target price. He feels the momentum could continue as investors might become concerned about missing a potential rally.

