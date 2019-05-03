Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
I think you’ll love what you hear,
what you’ll see and the opportunities
that will be set before you.
- Jon Najarian
GET TICKETS

WSJ: Facebook Looking To Make Cryptocurrency Push

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 03, 2019 10:40am   Comments
Share:
WSJ: Facebook Looking To Make Cryptocurrency Push

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) has ambitious plans to build out a cryptocurrency-supported payment system and is reaching out to dozens of financial firms and merchants, The Wall Street Journal reported.

What Happened

Sources close to the matter told WSJ Facebook's crypto initiatives dates back more than a year and is code-named Project Libra. Facebook is looking to create its own digital coin that can be transferred to and from users for use on Facebook's platform and across the internet.

Facebook has been recruiting and hiring engineers and experts in payments and blockchain over the past few years.

Why It's Important

WSJ said Facebook has one important metric working in its favor: The company can say one-third of the entire global population logs on to its platform at least once a month.

On the other hand, Facebook has an important trend working against it: cryptocurrency has failed to catch on so far. The report also said Facebook could also run into difficulties with investors and regulatory bodies since it is entering into a new territory.

What's Next

It remains unclear what Facebook ultimately plans to do with its own cryptocurrency. One of the options available is rewarding users with fractions of its digital coin when they view an ad.

The company didn't comment on WSJ's report and a spokeswoman told the publication it "is exploring many different applications."

Facebook's stock traded higher by 1.5 percent to $195.47 per share at time of publication. Cryptos soared Friday morning, with bitcoin trading around $5,848.

Related Links:

Facebook Rolls Out A Redesign To Emphasize Groups

Investors Give Facebook's Quarter A Thumbs Up; What Does The Street Think?

Posted-In: Project Libra social media Wall Street JournalCryptocurrency News Rumors Markets Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FB)

Heavy On Alphabet And Facebook, This ETF Earns A Neutral Rating
Facebook Bans Alex Jones, Farrakhan, Others
Learn About The Everything Store To The Everything Company: The Amazon Story According To Brad Stone – At Transparency19
FireEye Analysts Have Tepid Reaction To Mixed Q1
Fed Day Underway, But Focus Might Be On Apple As Results Get Positive Read
Facebook Rolls Out A Redesign To Emphasize Groups
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Weight Watchers Soars, But These Analysts Remain Wary