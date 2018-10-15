Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Fidelity Launches Cryptocurrency Services Company For Institutional Investors
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 15, 2018 3:14pm   Comments
Share:
Fidelity Launches Cryptocurrency Services Company For Institutional Investors
Related
A Crypto Sympathy Move: Bitcoin Approaches $7K Level As Tether Sells Off
This Week In Cryptocurrency: SEC Cracks Down On ICOs, Crypto Safe Haven Trade Fails
Fidelity starts crypto unit (Seeking Alpha)

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency prices soared Monday after Fidelity announced the launch of a new company that could help increase access to digital currencies.

What Happened?

Fidelity is creating Fidelity Digital Services, a new company that will deal exclusively with cryptocurrency custody and trade execution.The new company will help make cryptocurrency trading more accessible for hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Why It’s Important

One of the biggest criticisms of cryptocurrencies in the early stages of their development are that they're difficult for the average investor to access and that they will need to become mainstream in order to survive and thrive. While a number of cryptocurrency-oriented financial services companies have sprung up in recent years, Fidelity is the first traditional Wall Street form to provide cryptocurrency solutions like custody.

"Our goal is to make digitally native assets, such as bitcoin, more accessible to investors," Fidelity Investments CEO Abigail Johnson said in a press release.

Cryptocurrencies like bitcoin have been hammered in 2018 as widespread adoption had run into roadblocks. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has repeatedly refused to approve cryptocurrency ETFs, citing concerns over investor safety and lack of market liquidity.

What’s Next?

Crypto investors will be watching closely to see how smoothly the launch of Fidelity Digital Asset Services goes and whether or not it helps bring fresh money into the crypto market.

The Bitcoin Investment Trust (OTC: GBTC) gained 6.4 percent on Monday but remains down 67.2 percent year-to-date.

Related Links:

A Crypto Sympathy Move: Bitcoin Approaches $7K Level As Tether Sells Off

Why The Bitcoin Bubble Is Different From All Other Bubbles

Posted-In: Fidelity Fidelity Digital Services fidelity investmentsCryptocurrency Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GBTC)

A Crypto Sympathy Move: Bitcoin Approaches $7K Level As Tether Sells Off
This Week In Cryptocurrency: SEC Cracks Down On ICOs, Crypto Safe Haven Trade Fails
These 5 Countries Show The Wide-Ranging Ways The World Is Reacting To Cryptocurrency
OTCQX Vs OTCQB Vs Pink: Understanding OTC Markets' Different Tiers
The Most Actively Traded Over-The-Counter Stocks In September
This Week In Cryptocurrency: Yale Invests In Crypto, Coinbase's $8B Valuation
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on GBTC
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Rises Over 100 Points; Sears Holdings Shares Plummet