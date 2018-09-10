Nonprofit Detroit Blockchain Center Launches With Education, Advocacy, Development Mission

Four metro Detroit tech and blockchain companies have formed the Detroit Blockchain Center, a nonprofit advocacy group and incubator.

EOS Detroit, a community network infrastructure company, and KAZZALOGY, a web development company, will help launch and guide the group as its founding members.

What Happened

The group is modeled on numerous global blockchain initiatives and took inspiration from the Coin Center in Washington, D.C. and The Blockchain Association of Australia, the group said in a press release. The nonprofit aims to better educate, develop and empower the blockchain community in the Detroit area.

“The Detroit Blockchain Center plans to move beyond just advocacy and education, however, and work within the community to empower and support its businesses and residents and provide services and opportunities to the underserved,” according to the group.

Why It’s Important

The Detroit Blockchain Center plans to help foster a better understanding of blockchain technology, attract outside investment in metro Detroit blockchain businesses and create opportunities for blockchain startups.

It's imperative that the blockchain community have a strong support network with resources, advocacy and education, Detroit Blockchain Center Executive Director Nate Talbot said in the statement.

What’s Next

The nonprofit will be "indispensable" in educating others on distributed ledger technologies, said Kazzalogy's Aigbe Idahosa.

EOS Detroit Policy Director Adam Zientarski said the newly formed Detroit Blockchain Center is already planning its first events.

"The Detroit Blockchain Center is pleased to announce it has already added to its membership ranks. The center will be partnering with [a] corporate fintech sponsor to host the Detroit Blockchain Pitchfest, which will take place in the next two months," he said.

Related Links:

Detroit Fintech Association Hosts Networking Event: 'It's A Golden Age Of Investment And Innovation'

3 Emergent Technologies At The Forefront Of Redefining The World Of Retail