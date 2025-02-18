Peter Schiff Warns S&P 500's Rally Is An Illusion, Down 57% When Measured In 'Real Money'

The S&P 500’s recent rally masks a significant decline in real terms, according to prominent economist Peter Schiff, who points to gold’s superior performance as evidence of the market’s true condition.

What Happened: “The S&P is not at a record high if priced in real money,” Schiff wrote Tuesday on X, highlighting that the index’s value in gold terms has fallen 57% since 2000. “The nominal gain is all due to inflation,” he added.

The data supports Schiff’s analysis. While the S&P 500, tracked by SPDR S&P 500 SPY, has risen 325.29% from 1,441.25 points in January 2000 to 6,129.58 points currently, gold has outpaced it with a 957.45% gain, climbing from $277.08 to over $2,930 per ounce on Tuesday.

Schiff highlighted gold's surge to a new record high, surpassing $2,940 for the first time, suggesting that “$3,000 is clearly a high probability this week.” He criticized the Federal Reserve and mainstream financial community for overlooking the significance of this rally, warning that they do so “at their own peril.”

Why It Matters: Gold’s recent surge toward its record high of $2,940 comes amid growing economic uncertainty, particularly surrounding U.S. trade policies. The precious metal’s appeal as a safe-haven asset has strengthened despite hawkish Federal Reserve signals.

Fed Governor Michelle Bowman and Governor Christopher Waller have both advocated for caution on interest rate cuts, citing persistent inflation concerns. Their stance has tempered gold’s advance but hasn’t reversed its upward trajectory.

Market participants are closely monitoring Wednesday’s Federal Reserve minutes release and potential developments in Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations, factors that could influence both gold prices and broader market sentiment.

