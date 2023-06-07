GOP Presidential Candidate Tim Scott Lashes Out On Biden's Inflationary Policies: 'Reckless Spending… Reason Your Wages Can't Keep Up'

GOP presidential candidate Tim Scott has criticized President Joe Biden's policies saying price rises are having a huge negative impact on Americans.

"Inflation has a devastating impact on every American. It doesn't matter whether you're a Democrat or Republican, it's clear President Biden's policies are failing our country," Scott said in his tweet.

The Senator from South Carolina cited a Fox News poll that said nine out of ten voters are concerned about inflation.

Following the debt ceiling saga, market participants did heave a sigh of relief but are now in cautious mode ahead of the release of the inflation data next week along with the Federal Reserve's policy decision. Wall Street is expected to hang on to every word coming from the central bank for potential clues regarding its future policy path.

"President Biden's commitment to reckless spending is the reason your wages can't keep up with Bidenflation. It's time to hold this President accountable for our broken economy," he tweeted earlier this week.

Natural Gas: Scott also highlighted how gas prices have risen significantly under the Biden administration and asserted there is a need to tap into America's natural resources.

"With gas prices up nearly 50% on President Biden’s watch, the far left's radical climate agenda will hurt the Americans who can least afford it. Real solutions start with tapping into America's abundant natural resources and unleashing affordable energy," Scott tweeted.

Natural gas futures expiring in July were trading lower by 0.04% at $2.26 per mmBtu during Wednesday afternoon Asian trading session. The United States Natural Gas Fund, LP UNG closed 0.49% higher on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

