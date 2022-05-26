This Junior Miner Says It Could Have Its Hands On One Of The Rarest – and Greenest – Metals In The World

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

With two projects in British Columbia and Colorado, First Tellirum Corp. FTEL has situated itself in some of the greenest places in North America.

Fittingly, the metal it’s in pursuit of, tellurium, is a metaphoric reflection of the overall greenness of its surroundings. Extremely rare, yet a vital ingredient to green technologies like solar panels and electric vehicles, tellurium reportedly plays a critical role in man’s pursuit for a healthier Earth.

Unlike other players such as American Pacific Mining Corp. USGD and Orex Minerals Inc. REX, First Tellirum (FTEL) is one of the only junior miners on the lookout for a unique green mineral while also stacking up regulars like gold, silver, copper and tungsten in its portfolio.

As one of a handful of junior mining companies associated with the Initiative for Responsible Mining Association (IRMA) and the United Nations Declaration for Rights of Indigenous People (UNDRIP), FTEL states that it places an emphasis on environmentally conscious mining.

The company had a preliminary economic assessment on its Deerhorn property in 2018. The report indicated “robust" economics at the time when gold was $1,300 per ounce and silver was $17 per ounce.

FTEL owns 49% of an indigenous-controlled mining company — Cheona Metal — which helps placer miners rehabilitate their rivers and streams and reintroduce salmon and other species into their natural environment. The gold from this operation is sold exclusively to Apple Inc. AAPL and Tiffany & Co.

"Most rocks contain an average of about three parts per billion tellurium, making it rarer than the rare earth elements and eight times less abundant than gold," the United States Geological Survey wrote in a 2015 report on tellurium.

The company says its management has a history of creating wealth for shareholders, as the previous company was sold for multiples of the original market cap.

Management believes that FTEL has no known competitors and is poised, through its various partnerships, to have an impact on the battery and solar space.

Click here for more on the First Tellirum story.

Photo by Jake Hills on Unsplash