After Bankruptcy And A Lost Home, This Cannabis Team Rebuilt From The Ground Up: The Real Story Of Blimburn Seeds

By Javier Hasse via El Planteo

What does it take to build a global cannabis brand from scratch, after everything falls apart?

For Sergio Martínez, it started with trust. Long before Blimburn Seeds became a staple in grow rooms across Europe and the U.S., it was just a rough idea shared among childhood friends in Barcelona. Years later, through personal loss and industry reinvention, that idea became a company with over 1,000 seed strains and a reputation for consistency in one of cannabis's most unpredictable verticals.

The global cannabis seed market is projected to reach $6.5 billion by 2031. Blimburn is among the companies positioning themselves in this expanding vertical, offering genetics tailored to both hobbyists and commercial growers.

The Origins

Long before they entered the cannabis space, Martínez and his friend Sergi J. ran a small business selling camping gear—flashlights, tents, backpacks. "We were just 17 and already trying to build something," he says. That early hustle would later evolve into a career in cultivation equipment and ultimately, cannabis genetics.

In the early 2000s, Martínez began selling supplies for indoor cultivation. To better understand the products and the growers who used them, he started growing himself, always within the limits of local law. He recalls a tense but telling moment in 2004: driving home from a cannabis competition with a car full of seed samples, he was stopped at a police checkpoint. Fortunately, he had installed an ozone machine in the vehicle to neutralize odors. "They didn't even check the trunk," he says. "It saved me."

By 2009, Martínez and his partners launched Blimburn Seeds. The name, suggested by a designer friend, refers to the small burn marks that appear on clothing when ash falls from a joint. What started with just eight genetics has now grown into a catalog of more than 1,000 cannabis seed strains.

Overcoming Setbacks

Before Blimburn, Martínez operated Green Guide Europe, a cannabis-focused venture that eventually went bankrupt. He lost his house in the process. "It was one of the hardest moments of my life," he says, "but it helped clarify where we wanted to go."

That pivotal moment led to the creation of BBG Projects, a new structure encompassing multiple businesses, including Blimburn. The team—Sergio, Sergi J., Jordi, Mario and María—decided to concentrate solely on seeds, international exports and white-label and dropshipping services.

Today, Blimburn's largest customer base is in the United States, an outcome Martínez says he never expected when starting out in Spain.

What Makes Blimburn Different?

According to Martínez, transparency and long-term partnerships are key. "All cannabis seeds look the same, but you don't know what you're going to get until you grow them," he says. "Our customers trust us because we work with the best breeders and deliver consistent genetics."

One point of pride is the brand's ability to preserve mother plants for years, ensuring genetic stability across product cycles. But Martínez emphasizes that the core of the business is built on something even more foundational: trust. "We don't just sell seeds—we build relationships."

The Team Behind the Brand

Blimburn remains a family-run business. The founding team includes the four childhood friends—Sergio, Sergi J., Jordi, and Mario—and María, who Martínez credits as the operational backbone. "While we handle the strategic side, María makes sure the company runs smoothly every day," he says.

Conflict is resolved collectively. Each partner manages their area independently, but decisions are made with mutual respect and transparency. "Trust is everything," Martínez notes.

What's Next

Looking ahead, Martínez envisions Blimburn expanding beyond genetics. "In five years, we want to become a lifestyle brand," he says, while reinforcing that the company's mission remains clear: to empower home growers with access to reliable, high-quality cannabis genetics.

Photos courtesy of Blimburn Seeds. On the cover: Sergio, Sergi and Mario.

