'Willy Wonka Of Weed' Opens The Doors To The RAW Factory: Here's What We Saw

Benimarfull. Hard to pronounce, fewer than 450 inhabitants and nearly invisible on the map of the Valencian Community. Yet here, in this quiet corner of Spain, a factory fuses centuries-old paper machinery with cutting-edge technology to produce some of the world's most famous rolling papers. The real-life Willy Wonka behind it, Josh Kesselman, likes to say he didn't choose this spot: "The location chose us." His passion for preserving an ancient craft has transformed what could have remained a sleepy backwater into a global phenomenon.

We arrived buzzing with curiosity, having signed confidentiality agreements after whispers of "indescribable things." Stepping inside, we felt as if we were entering a clandestine lab.

We weren't far off. Behind the secrecy lies the heartbeat of an industry older than many nations—an industry that refuses to fade. Ironically, from this tiny hamlet in rural Valencia, the world finds its perfect rolling sheet. And no one who crosses these gates leaves unmoved by the magic.

A Legacy Spanning Centuries

To understand why this rolling paper hub landed in Benimarfull, you have to look at the deep history of rolling paper in the Valencian Community. While Alcoi was often hailed as Spain's cradle of papermaking—home to 40 mills and booklet factories in the early 19th century—several surrounding towns also played pivotal roles:

Alcoi: The birthplace of iconic brands like Pay-Pay and Bambú, starting with the Albors family mill in the mid-1700s. By the late 1800s, it was a global hub of rolling-paper innovation.

Banyeres de Mariola: Involved in papermaking since the late 1700s, with firms like José Laporta Valor S.A. pushing boundaries.

Xàtiva: Home to Europe's first paper mill, dating back to the 10th century, supplying official documents before Alcoi's rise to prominence.

Muro de Alcoy, Alqueria de Aznar and Cocentaina: Though less documented, these neighboring areas are believed to have played supporting roles in the region's papermaking surge.

Today, Iberpapel S.L. in Benimarfull continues that proud tradition, partnering with the one and only "Willy Wonka of Weed" to transform these time-honored techniques into a product that amazes consumers far beyond Spain's borders.

A Tiny Town With A Giant Factory

Stepping into Benimarfull, you immediately sense a clash of scales: on the one hand, a tranquil village from 1574 dotted with narrow one-lane streets and friendly greetings at every turn. On the other, a surprisingly expansive industrial site at the edge of town. Locals talk about how it started small and kept growing, adding new wings, specialized sections, and high-tech equipment. Rumors abound that they're constructing the "most advanced booklet-making machine in the world."

Wandering around, we realized that two realities converge under these roofs. In one corner, you find machines so old (thought to be from the late 1800s) they've gained a near-mythical status, lovingly maintained by skilled hands that have mastered them over decades. Then, just steps away, sleek robotic arms slice, fold and stack fresh-off-the-line sheets with micro-millimeter precision. Only after these high-tech wonders finish their tasks does a pair of human eyes inspect each piece, ensuring not a single imperfection slips by. It's a mesmerizing dance between heritage and innovation, a testament to how the past and future can share the same space—and thrive.

A large sign overhead says, "Little Surprises Around Every Corner," and the factory lives up to it. Every step reveals something new: a nook full of vintage posters, a machine covered with a blanket that reads "Top Secret," or a corridor echoing with the hum of hardware that could be a century old or built last year. The place is a kingdom of contrasts, and that's part of its charm.

A Tour With A Magical Flair

Josh Kesselman strolls these halls like he's at home. Well, because he is. His fascination with rolling papers goes back to childhood in New York, watching his father, a sweater maker by trade, perform a single yet mesmerizing magic trick.

"He would light a rolling paper on fire, toss it in the air, and poof, it disappeared. That was the only trick my father knew, but it blew my mind. When you're a kid, you see magic and think there's a whole universe out there you don't understand."

The kicker? Those rolling papers his dad used originally came from this very region. Actually, from the lineage of this very factory.

"I can't believe this now belongs to my family," Josh remarks with wonder. "It's like you're walking through a dream. I don't know how else to describe it."

The Names Behind Every Machine

Inside this "Wonka factory," most machines bear the names of their operators. Take Inmaculada, for instance: her contraption is affectionately called "Macu," reflecting her longtime nickname. She's spent half a century perfecting each sheet, standing beside a hulking mass of metal that whirs away, bridging the gap between two vastly different eras.

No less intriguing is the bicycle-like apparatus run by "The Twins" (or "Las Mellis"). With swift, synchronized moves, they churn out reams of paper destined for booklets that might be sold in Amsterdam, L.A. or Bangkok—anywhere someone's seeking that ideal roll. It's mesmerizing to watch two sisters coax a piece of antique machinery into the 21st century.

A Phoenix That Rises From The Ashes

Josh's global vision and inimitable flair drive the project, but he's quick to pay tribute to the region's tenacious spirit.

"Rolling paper production in this area refuses to die… It was crushed and reborn many times,” he tells us. “Many people tried to bring it to an end, to finish it, but every time, it was reborn like a phoenix from the ashes. Even after losing much of its water resources, the area began working with French and other mills to continue to produce rolling papers against all odds."

Take a stroll down one corridor lined with old photographs and clippings and you'll see relics of a once-dominant era. Some brands thrived for generations before fading away, leaving behind precious know-how. Others—like this one—adapted and persisted, carrying the torch into the modern age.

A Farewell Wrapped In Smoke And Tradition

As the tour comes to a close, we gather in a small courtyard overlooking the rolling hills of the valley. Josh, beaming, lights up a freshly made paper. He looks our way and drops his signature line like a secret. "I didn't choose this place; this place chose us."

Surrounded by birdsong, the purr of antique machines and the hum of robotic arms, the magic is undeniable. Behind every RAW, Elements or Juicy Jay's pack lies centuries of craftsmanship—and the vision of a man who turned childhood wonder into an empire. This so-called "Willy Wonka factory of weed" isn't just a metaphor. It's a living, breathing testament to tradition, innovation and the passion that keeps it all rolling forward.

Lead photo by Richard Oliver, courtesy of RAW. All other images, GIFs and videos by Javier Hasse.