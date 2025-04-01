Know A Cannabis Leader Who Stands Out? Nominations Now Open For Bob Fireman Award By Benzinga

The Bob Fireman Award for Entrepreneurship will once again take center stage at the 2025 Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, which is taking place June 8-10 at the Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile. Nominations are now officially open, with the winner to be announced during the event. The deadline to submit nominations is May 1st, 2025. You can nominate your favorite cannabis leader here.

What’s The Bob Fireman Award?

This award was created to honor the legacy of Robert "Bob" Fireman, the late co-founder and CEO of MariMed, who passed away in December 2022. A trailblazer in the legal cannabis industry, Fireman entered the space in 2008 alongside his best friend and current MariMed CEO, Jon Levine. Together, they built a company rooted in trust, compassion and a belief in the power of cannabis to improve lives.

Each year, the Bob Fireman Award for Entrepreneurship recognizes a cannabis executive who embodies Bob's spirit of integrity, leadership and community commitment. The recipient must reflect the same values that guided Fireman's life and career:

Doing what you say you'll do

Building a company culture of trust, collaboration, hard work and fun

Serving as an outstanding representative of the cannabis community

Loriel Alegrete: 2024 Honoree

In 2024, the award was presented to Loriel Alegrete, CEO and co-founder of 40 Tons, a cannabis brand that merges entrepreneurship with social justice. Under Alegrete's leadership, 40 Tons has become a symbol of ethical business and community impact, focusing on restorative justice, job placement, and opportunities for individuals affected by the War on Drugs.

By highlighting cannabis as a force for change, Alegrete brought national attention to the need for equity in an evolving industry. Her commitment to education, advocacy and workforce development captured the essence of what the Bob Fireman Award is all about.

Recognizing The Next Cannabis Visionary

As the cannabis space matures, the award seeks to elevate those who not only build businesses but also shape the culture and direction of the industry. Leaders who challenge norms, elevate others and lead with heart are encouraged to apply—or be nominated by their peers.

To submit a nomination for the 2025 Bob Fireman Award, follow this link and complete the form before the May 1st deadline. The winner will be announced live at the conference during a special ceremony.

For those planning to attend, the conference will feature more than 120 speakers from across the cannabis ecosystem, as well as unique networking opportunities and investor connections. Tickets are available now, including general admission and VIP options.

As Jon Levine said during last year's ceremony, "Bob always worked hard as a business leader, attorney, and advocate for our industry. He guided MariMed to deliver on our mission to improve people's lives through cannabis." The award in his name is a call to continue that mission—and to honor those who do.