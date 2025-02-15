Switzerland Moves To Legalize Recreational Cannabis Under Strict Government Control

Switzerland is advancing toward legalizing recreational cannabis with a strictly regulated framework after the National Council's Social Security and Health Committee (SGK-N) voted in favor of a draft law that would allow controlled access for adults. The proposal, which passed with 14 votes in favor, 9 against and 2 abstentions, seeks to reduce illicit market activity, protect public health and implement a non-profit sales model.

A Non-Profit, Government-Controlled Cannabis Market

The proposed law aims to remove the profit motive from cannabis sales by placing them under a state-controlled monopoly. Cannabis products would only be available at a limited number of licensed brick-and-mortar stores and through a single state-approved online retailer.

Revenue generated from sales would be directed toward harm reduction, addiction support and contributions to health insurance cost reductions. This structure is notably different from commercial models in Canada, the U.S. or Germany, where private companies play a key role in legal cannabis markets.

The draft also proposes strict quality standards for cannabis products, requiring neutral packaging, clear warning labels and childproof containers. Advertising would be completely banned, extending not only to cannabis products but also to seeds, clones and related accessories.

THC-Based Taxation And Personal Cultivation Rules

The proposal includes a THC-based taxation system, where higher THC levels result in higher taxes.

Adults residing in Switzerland would be allowed to grow up to three female cannabis plants (flowering) for personal use, but purchase and possession limits would be enforced. Public consumption regulations would align with existing passive smoking protection laws, preventing secondhand exposure in public spaces.

Zero Tolerance For Driving And Harsher Penalties For Illicit Sales

While the legislation aims to shift consumers away from the illegal market, it simultaneously increases penalties for unauthorized cannabis sales and purchases. A digital tracking system would monitor the entire supply chain to prevent diversion to illicit channels.

Driving regulations remain stringent, with a zero-tolerance policy for THC. Under the proposed rules, any driver found with THC in their system would be considered unfit to drive, reinforcing Switzerland's cautious approach to cannabis and road safety.

Next Steps: Public Consultation And Parliamentary Debate

The proposal is far from becoming law. The next phase involves an explanatory report on the preliminary draft, which will be examined by the SGK-N in the summer of 2025. This will be followed by a public consultation period, allowing stakeholders, medical experts and advocacy groups to provide feedback.

Given Switzerland's direct democracy system, a referendum may be required before the law is fully enacted. The Swiss People’s Party (SVP) has already voiced strong opposition, arguing that legalization would send the wrong message to youth.

Meanwhile, industry groups like the Swiss Hemp Interest Group (IG Hanf) have hailed the move as a “historic moment for Swiss cannabis policy.”

Lead image via Shutterstock