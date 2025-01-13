'This Is How You Make Quality Joints' - How One Machine Produces 900 Pre-Rolls An Hour And Why They're Better Than Cones

"My first legal joint burned like hell. It was hot, the material was dried out, and it canoed," recalls Kyle Loucks, founder and CEO of RollPros, as he describes the experience that led to his work in the cannabis pre-roll space. For Loucks, that moment wasn't just a personal disappointment, it brought a major realization. What was supposed to be a magical milestone, celebrating legalization and quality craftsmanship, turned into an encounter with a product that fell far short of expectations. Instead of moving on, Loucks decided to do something about it.

The Problem With Pre-Rolls: A Connoisseur’s Perspective

Loucks’ first pre-roll was meant to be a celebration, a symbol of how far the industry had come. Instead, it exposed a persistent problem in the market. "I saw a problem," he says. "This is not my level of joint." For someone who had spent more than 20 years perfecting the art of rolling by hand, encountering such a poorly made product sparked an idea. Retreating to his garage, Loucks began working on a solution that could deliver consistent, high-quality joints at scale.

At the core of his solution is TruRoll technology, a proprietary system that flips the traditional cone-filling process on its side—literally. "We feed horizontally, so you can fill fresh, sticky weed with a big grind size. Then we roll it and tighten it as we go. It's just a better way to make a joint," Loucks explains.

The horizontal feeding approach addresses a common challenge with cones: their narrow aperture, which often leads to uneven packing and airflow issues. By rethinking the mechanics of rolling, Loucks developed a system that preserves the integrity of fresh flower while ensuring a consistent burn. His invention appeals not just to craft growers but also to larger operators looking for efficiency without sacrificing quality.

Craft Meets Automation

RollPros’ flagship product, the Blackbird Rolling System, is designed for cannabis enthusiasts who value both precision and consistency. It combines Loucks' hands-on experience with advanced automation to replicate the quality of hand-rolled joints on an industrial scale. "We've done over 80 million joints now and have about 160 machines out in the wild," Loucks shares, highlighting the growing demand for his technology.

The Blackbird's design focuses on preserving what makes a joint special. "I selfishly designed it for myself," Loucks says, emphasizing his personal standards as a cannabis connoisseur who values fresh flower and optimal burn quality. "I like a large grind size to keep all those flavonoids and terpenes on the plant," he adds. To complement this, RollPros sources high-quality paper from one of the oldest paper mills in France, ensuring an even, smooth burn.

Beyond quality, the Blackbird is also about flexibility. Operators can customize nearly every aspect of the rolling process, from density and draw resistance to the type of filter or paper used. "You can do big fatties, little pinners, ceramic tips, glass tips, wood tips—it's all customizable," Loucks explains. The machine's adaptability allows brands to tailor their products to meet the specific preferences of their customers, creating a unique identity in a competitive market.

Meeting The Needs Of Craft Growers And Beyond

For Loucks, the design of the Blackbird Rolling System was always rooted in serving the craft cannabis community, those who value quality and freshness over mass production. "It's really tailored for the craft grower," he explains. Inspired by the dedication of phenohunters and small-scale cultivators in places like the Emerald Triangle, Loucks wanted to create a tool that could seamlessly integrate into these operations while maintaining the standards of hand-rolled joints.

The Blackbird's compact size makes it an ideal fit for such setups. Measuring approximately four feet by two feet and standing about four feet tall, it's no larger than two college refrigerators placed side by side. "It's on casters, so you can roll it from room to room," Loucks adds.

However, the machine's utility doesn't stop at the craft level. The Blackbird has also gained traction among larger players in the cannabis industry, including multi-state operators (MSOs) looking for efficient and scalable solutions. "We've got all the way up to the big MSOs using our equipment," Loucks shares. "It's great to see the big guys starting to look at us and being like, ‘This is how you make a quality consumer experience.'"

The Investment And ROI Equation

Of course, innovation comes at a price. The Blackbird Rolling System is an investment, with a starting cost of approximately $250,000. For some operators, that might seem like a steep entry point, but Loucks points out that the machine's scalability and potential for high-volume output can make it a cost-effective choice in the long run. With the ability to produce roughly 900 joints per hour, the system can quickly pay for itself in the right hands.

Loucks recounts the story of a particularly resourceful customer who purchased a Blackbird and turned it into a mobile rolling service. "He had it in a trailer and would roll it onto farms to offer rolling as a service. Then he'd pack it back up and head to the next place," Loucks explains. This entrepreneurial approach not only provided immediate value to local growers but also allowed the customer to recoup his investment faster than expected.

For operators who may not have the upfront capital, RollPros offers leasing options to make the technology more accessible. This flexibility ensures that craft growers and boutique operations can still benefit from the Blackbird's capabilities without being priced out of the market.

Beyond Rolling: The Future Of Cannabis Innovation

While the Blackbird Rolling System has carved out a niche for itself in the cannabis pre-roll market, Loucks is already looking ahead to the next set of challenges facing the industry. "I think packaging is next," he says, pointing to sustainability as a critical area for improvement. The current options for pre-roll packaging often rely on single-use plastics or other environmentally unfriendly materials, a problem Loucks believes can be addressed with the same innovative mindset that brought TruRoll technology to life. "I want to find some more sustainable options for packaging, but I've got to do it with the same level of innovation that I did with the Blackbird."

Loucks' approach to problem-solving is rooted in collaboration. "I love to brainstorm," he shares. "Hit me up on LinkedIn, let's do a Zoom, I'll get the whiteboard out—tell me your problem." For Loucks, innovation doesn't happen in isolation. By inviting growers, operators and other industry professionals to share their pain points, he aims to create solutions that are not just technically sound but deeply aligned with the needs of the cannabis community.

Crafting A Ritual, One Joint At A Time

Despite the technological sophistication of the Blackbird, Loucks is quick to acknowledge the irreplaceable value of the human touch in cannabis culture. For many enthusiasts, rolling a joint is as much about the ritual as it is about the final product. Loucks, a self-described "ritual guy," understands this intimately. "Rolling a joint is like making espresso," he says. "It's about the smell, the feel, the whole experience."

This perspective is woven into the very fabric of RollPros. While the Blackbird enables consistent, high-quality production at scale, it doesn't seek to replace the craft of rolling by hand. Instead, it provides a tool for those who want to take their craft to the next level, blending tradition with innovation. "The people that are really successful with our machine are joint rollers and joint smokers," Loucks explains. "They know what a good joint feels like, and they can dial in the machine to hit all those same parameters."

A Growing Legacy

With more than 80 million joints produced and a growing roster of customers ranging from boutique craft growers to large-scale MSOs, RollPros is becoming a cornerstone of the cannabis pre-roll industry. Loucks credits much of this success to his ability to remain connected to the community he serves. Whether through brainstorming sessions, hands-on product development or simply sharing his passion for well-rolled joints, Loucks keeps his focus on the people who make the cannabis industry what it is.

As he reflects on his journey, Loucks remains energized by the challenges that lie ahead. "There are big problems all across the industry," he says. "And I'm here to help solve them."

Images courtesy of RollPros.