From Prison To Profits: Here's How This Entrepreneur's Cannabis Business Makes $800,000 Monthly

Coss Marte, the founder and CEO of Conbud, is set to generate a whopping $12 million from his legal cannabis venture this year. Marte’s journey from a convict to a cannabis mogul is a testament to his resilience and the changing landscape of cannabis laws.

What Happened: Marte’s journey commenced with a drug conviction in 2009, resulting in a seven-year prison sentence.

However, he was released early in 2013 and went on to establish a fitness business, Conbody, based on his prison workout regimen, CNBC reported.

"I was following this law, and what they required was two years of a net profitable business and a conviction on your record. Now, how many people have that to qualify for a cannabis license? Not many," Marte told the outlet.

"When I was a kid, people would ask me: ‘What do you want to be when you grow up?' And I would say: ‘I want to be rich. The first opportunity was through the world of drugs. So I started dealing weed," Marte added.

The legalization of recreational cannabis in New York in 2021 and the expungement of past marijuana-related convictions presented Marte with a business opportunity.

The state permitted entrepreneurs with past marijuana convictions to be the first recipients of licenses for selling recreational cannabis.

Marte, with his successful business and a conviction, was an ideal candidate. He established Conbud, one of the first fully-licensed recreational cannabis businesses in Manhattan.

The business, which commenced operations in October 2023, is currently generating around $800,000 in sales per month, including nearly $100,000 in profit. Marte anticipates closing 2024 with an estimated total of approximately $7 million, according to his projections.

Why It Matters: Marte’s journey is a powerful narrative of resilience and highlights the potential for social and economic equity in the rapidly growing legal cannabis market.

His story underscores the transformative power of changing cannabis laws, offering individuals with past convictions a chance to rebuild their lives and contribute to society.

Furthermore, it emphasizes the potential economic benefits of legal cannabis, as evidenced by Conbud’s impressive sales figures.

