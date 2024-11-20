Virtual Marijuana Clinic Leafwell Partners With Mango Cannabis To Improve Patient Access

Medical marijuana telehealth company Leafwell is partnering with the Oklahoma-based cannabis retailer, Mango Cannabis.

Under this collaboration, Mango Cannabis will expand its offerings to include virtual clinical care for its patients. This will increase patient access and education, enabling patients to receive their medical marijuana cards through an expedited and streamlined process.

"Mango Cannabis has always put the patients first," stated Jon Pattah, chief marketing officer of Mango Cannabis. "Virtual clinics allow more people access to informed cannabis care or a medical marijuana card. Through this partnership, we can offer patients across different states a safe and specialized healthcare experience."

Mango employees will direct qualified patients to Leafwell's platform to connect with state-licensed physicians through a virtual clinic, providing access to hundreds of healthcare providers in more than 30 specialties. This will allow patients to receive customized care, rather than a one-size-fits-all approach to their individual health needs.

Cannabis Equals Versatility

"Cannabis has the versatility to help with a myriad of conditions. At Leafwell, we connect you to cannabis-knowledgeable healthcare providers online in minutes so that you can incorporate cannabis into your treatment plan with confidence. Leafwell ensures you have access to convenient quality care when you need it," stated Leafwell CEO and founder Emily Fisher. "Our partnership with Mango Cannabis will allow our current and future patients to receive personalized care plans for someone based on their illness or diagnosis. We look forward to working with Mango Cannabis with the overall goal of enhancing the lives of our customers."

An abundance of mainstream medical research shows cannabis can relieve a variety of physical and mental ailments, including anxiety, chronic pain, PTSD, and side effects from chemotherapy, to name a few. With Mango Cannabis's recent expansion into new regulated markets across the country, this partnership enables the MSO to access medical care it might not otherwise provide. In addition to specialized medical care, patients will also benefit from seven-day-a-week care support and access to a library of patient education resources.

In addition to the partnership, Mango Cannabis recently entered the Michigan market and is set to open locations in New York and New Mexico in the near future.

Meanwhile, Leafewell recently published the results of its study of 81,000 patients, uncovering who uses medical marijuana and for which conditions. The research, “The Real Faces Of Medical Cannabis: Surprising Insights From 81,000 Patients,” reveals that the majority (58%) of patients report multiple conditions, with the average person managing two or more. The three most common conditions are chronic pain (32%), anxiety (26.8%) and PTSD (11.2%).

