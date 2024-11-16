Cannabis Could Save $29 Billion Per Year In U.S. Healthcare Costs, Says CEO

Emily Fisher, founder and CEO of Leafwell, took the stage at the recent Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference to share groundbreaking insights from her company's latest research. She emphasized the importance of following the science in shaping the future of cannabis policy and healthcare, pointing to significant financial and societal impacts.

"We published a study a couple of weeks ago that looked at the impact of medical cannabis on U.S. healthcare and found that it could save U.S. healthcare $29 billion annually," Fisher said. Her remarks highlighted the untapped potential of cannabis in reducing healthcare costs and improving patient outcomes.

Key Findings From New Research

Fisher also unveiled preliminary results from another study conducted by Leafwell, involving over 15,000 patients. Half of the participants were new to cannabis use, while the other half had been using cannabis for more than a year. The findings were striking:

A 48% reduction in doctor visits among long-term cannabis users

A 50% reduction in emergency room visits

These reductions, Fisher explained, could have cascading benefits beyond the healthcare system. "What does that mean when you trickle it down into the workforce?" she asked. "It means fewer days off. It means a reduction in absenteeism. This is speaking directly to an employer's objectives."

A Call To Action

Fisher's presentation highlighted the early days of cannabis' integration into mainstream healthcare but also its growing importance as a tool for employers and policymakers. She called for a science-driven approach to cannabis advocacy and policy-making, emphasizing the broader economic and social benefits that legalization and medical adoption could bring.

"This could help many, many more people than it's already helping," Fisher said, urging the audience to consider the evidence and support further research.

Cover image made with AI