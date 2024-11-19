Cannabis Wholesale Platform Nabis Launches In New York, Opens Two Warehouses Creating 100 Jobs

Cannabis wholesale platform Nabis has launched in the New York cannabis market. The move officially marked its status as a bicoastal operator.

"Expanding to New York is about more than moving into a new market — by planting our roots on the East Coast, we're laying the groundwork for our next chapter of building the national wholesaling infrastructure for brands and retailers across America," Vince C. Ning, CEO and co-founder of Nabis, said.

Going forward, Nabis' wholesaling technology will provide rapid order fulfillment, payment processing, customer service and compliance to New York's burgeoning market. Nabis said it will serve nearly 10% of the state market by the end of the year.

How?

The two storage facilities are strategically located in the Bronx and Rochester allowing Nabis to undertake two-day shipping turnaround times in nearly all regions in the state, the company said in a Tuesday press release.

The structure in Rochester, which is a repurposed Kodak manufacturing facility, features 30,000 square feet of storage space, while the Bronx warehouse is a 10,000 square feet facility.

The opening of these warehouses allowed Nabis to create 100 new job opportunities in the state's cannabis industry.

In addition, Nabis has teamed up with a group of New York brands in its marketplace, including Ayrloom, Etain, Flwr City, Eaton Botanicals, Acreage, Flamer, LIVE, Tarot Tokes, Bristol Extracts, PLUGPLAY, Turn, Bloom and Dime, to name a few.

"In the cannabis industry, trusted collaborations are essential for navigating complex markets and driving sustainable growth," said Mack Hueber, president of Ayrloom. "We're thrilled to work with Nabis, whose reliability and expertise in distribution, particularly in downstate regions, enable us to scale efficiently while maintaining exceptional product value."

