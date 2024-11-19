60% Of Cannabis Home Growers Are Women, Says Survey: A New Era In Marijuana Cultivation?

Home cultivation of recreational cannabis is permitted in more than 20 US states and the District of Columbia with at least six additional states allowing it exclusively for medical marijuana patients. This represents a significant cultural shift as more Americans embrace home growing as a mainstream activity.

According to a recent survey of 961 home growers conducted by Stripe Theory on behalf of I Love Growing Marijuana (ILGM) – a community-focused cannabis seed bank – 66% of respondents said they felt empowered to grow openly thanks to relaxed cannabis regulations. These findings reveal broader cultural trends in wellness, self-sufficiency and sustainability as well as reshaping the perception of cannabis cultivation.

The Rise Of A Diverse Home-Growing Community

Far from outdated stereotypes, today's cannabis home growers represent a diverse and evolving demographic.

The survey revealed that 60% are women, a figure supported by other research showing that women are increasingly outpacing men in cannabis consumption. This shift highlights a growing alignment between cannabis culture and the broader wellness movement.

"It's inspiring to see people from all walks of life embracing home growing,” said Ernst Rustenhoven, CEO of ILGM. “The practice of cultivating your own cannabis allows people to dismantle outdated stereotypes, increase self-sufficiency, take control of their health, and create community with like-minded individuals."

Empowerment Through Cultivation

For many, growing marijuana at home isn't just a hobby, it's a therapeutic and empowering act.

The survey found that 57% of participants view home cultivation as a means of taking control of their health and wellness. Meanwhile, 41% described the activity as "therapeutic and stress-relieving," emphasizing its role as a form of self-care. Additionally, 38% of growers cited a sense of self-sufficiency and control as a motivating factor, with 35% cultivating at home to ensure the quality and strain selection of their cannabis.

Challenges And Misconceptions

Despite its increasing popularity, home cultivation still comes with challenges and misconceptions.

While 44% of respondents said the biggest myth about growing weed is that it's overly difficult or requires advanced skills. Common hurdles include managing male plants (32%), unexpected growth characteristics (24%) and germination issues (23%).

This gap in readily available resources has fostered a reliance on community support as nearly half of respondents (48%) said the home-growing community has been essential for advice and learning.

A Look Ahead At The Trends

The survey also shed light on emerging trends that could shape the future of cannabis cultivation. A majority of respondents (51%) prefer outdoor growing in gardens or greenhouses, reflecting a move towards natural environments. 46% said they believed organic and regenerative growing practices will become mainstream in the coming five years. These preferences align with broader cultural shifts towards sustainability and environmentally conscious living.

What’s more, changing regulations have reduced the stigma around growing pot at home in some areas. However, more than 20 states still prohibit home cultivation entirely, proof of the uneven landscape of cannabis laws across the United States.

A Cultural Shift

Cannabis home growing is more than a growing trend, it's a reflection of changing attitudes towards cannabis and its role in personal wellness, community building and sustainable living. As the practice gains traction, it's clear that home growers are not just cultivating plants, they're cultivating a new narrative for cannabis in America.

