5+ Tips To Create A Successful Cannabis Brand For Global Markets

"Be your own boss. That's the key," says Federico Budasoff, founder of Lion Rolling Circus, as he shares his experiences on Episode 19 of El Planteo Live. Joined by Brenda Hernández, founder of Chicks vs Stigma, Budasoff explores the challenges and achievements of those striving to build a brand in Latin America's competitive and regulated cannabis market. Their conversation underscores how authenticity, passion and resilience are essential pillars for success in an emerging industry.

Watch the full episode of "El Planteo Live" on YouTube.

Authenticity And Creativity: Lessons From Lion Rolling Circus

Budasoff shares how his rolling paper brand, Lion Rolling Circus, was born from independence and authenticity. "I've never worked for others [in the cannabis industry]," says Budasoff, who launched his own brand in 1995 after growing tired with multinational corporations. His journey of perseverance began with selling rolling papers in Buenos Aires’ drugstores and smoke shops and now extends to more than 20 countries, from South Africa to Germany. "We're the only Argentine brand at cannabis expos around the world," he says proudly.

Budasoff emphasizes the need to stand out and stay true to oneself. "We were born from our characters," he says, referencing the circus-themed characters featured on his products. This creative choice has allowed Lion Rolling Circus to build a loyal following—a pillar of his success. "People who spend months growing cannabis aren't going to smoke their harvest with cheap papers."

Education And Community: Impact Of Chicks vs Stigma

Hernández, founder of Chicks vs Stigma, explains how her brand aims to empower female cannabis consumers in Mexico. Her journey into the industry began after she saw cannabis benefit her mother's health. "I started wanting to help my mom and ended up discovering a world of possibilities," shares Hernández, who left her corporate career to launch her brand. Chicks vs Stigma offers a range of products specifically for women, from jewelry to CBD lubricants, challenging traditional stigmas.

For Hernández, the biggest challenge was adapting her corporate marketing experience to an industry where conventional promotional channels are still difficult to access. "I wanted to apply all my marketing skills but quickly realized they weren't enough in the cannabis industry," she explains. However, this challenge also helped her identify a key niche: women seeking to consume cannabis safely and responsibly. "Community is essential in this industry; no one can succeed alone," she advises, encouraging fellow entrepreneurs to build a support network.

Tips And Key Insights For Entering The Cannabis Sector

For those looking to launch a cannabis brand, Budasoff and Hernández offer practical advice:

Be authentic and define your unique angle: Like Budasoff's circus-themed concept for Lion Rolling Circus, find an element that makes your brand stand out and stick with it.

Like Budasoff's circus-themed concept for Lion Rolling Circus, find an element that makes your brand stand out and stick with it. Build a support network: Hernández stresses the importance of allies and a community that can back your project during tough times.

Hernández stresses the importance of allies and a community that can back your project during tough times. Prioritize resilience: Both entrepreneurs agree that the cannabis industry is volatile and requires constant adaptation. "It's challenging, but if you love what you do, it's possible," says Hernández.

Both entrepreneurs agree that the cannabis industry is volatile and requires constant adaptation. "It's challenging, but if you love what you do, it's possible," says Hernández. Invest in quality: By dedicating time and resources to high-quality materials, Budasoff ensures his brand is valued abroad. His advice: maintain high standards and don't compromise on product integrity.

By dedicating time and resources to high-quality materials, Budasoff ensures his brand is valued abroad. His advice: maintain high standards and don't compromise on product integrity. Avoid the hype around the "green rush": Hernández cautions that growth in the cannabis industry is neither immediate nor easy, and building a solid brand takes time and patience.

A Promising Future For Cannabis In Latin America

Both entrepreneurs are optimistic about the future of cannabis in Latin America. "It's a beautiful chaos to live off this, but it's worth it," concludes Budasoff, who continues exploring new markets and expos in places as diverse as Thailand and Brazil. For Hernández, the key lies in commitment and a genuine love for the plant and its transformative potential in people's lives.