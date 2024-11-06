Curaleaf Q3 Results: Strong Margins But $44M Loss, What's Next For Investors?

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. CURLF posted its third-quarter revenue of $331 million on Wednesday afternoon, marking a modest 1% year-over-year decline.

Gross profit reached $160.5 million, with a gross margin of 49%, a significant improvement of 312 basis points from the prior year. Gross margin measures the profitability of the core business (i.e., revenue minus the direct cost of goods sold). This indicates that for each dollar of sales, Curaleaf retained 49 cents after direct costs. However, gross margin doesn't account for other operating expenses.

CEO Boris Jordan noted that Curaleaf's international business, which grew 82% year-over-year to $30 million, offers a strategic opportunity amidst U.S. market saturation.

Get Benzinga’s exclusive analysis and the top news about the cannabis industry and markets daily in your inbox for free. Subscribe to our newsletter here. You can't afford to miss out if you’re serious about the business.

Adjusted EBITDA Reflects Operational Discipline

The company reported a net loss of $44 million, equivalent to $0.07 per share, with adjusted EBITDA at $75.3 million, maintaining an adjusted EBITDA margin of 23%.

Operating cash flow reached $42.3 million, contributing to a year-to-date free cash flow of $53 million.

Jordan highlighted the company's "disciplined execution" amid challenging market conditions.

Securing Financial Flexibility

Curaleaf recently obtained a $40 million revolving credit facility at a competitive 7.99% interest rate, a significant milestone for the cannabis industry.

With $90 million in cash and a continued focus on capital efficiency, Curaleaf is positioned to navigate market pressures and further expand its footprint in both U.S. and international markets.

Price Action: At the close on Wednesday, Curaleaf’s stock was priced at $2.18 per share, reflecting a 30.26% drop.

Read Next: Gardening Giant Scotts Miracle-Gro Reports 46% YoY Drop In Q4 Net Sales For Its Cannabis-Focused Subsidiary