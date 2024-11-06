Florida's Cannabis Initiative Defeated: Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers, NFL's Ricky Williams And Others Respond

Florida’s cannabis legalization initiative, Amendment 3 (AM3), failed to pass on Tuesday despite gaining a majority of the vote. The initiative achieved 55.8% support although a constitutional amendment in Florida needs to garner 60% of the vote to be adopted.

Backed by cannabis advocates and public figures like former President Donald Trump, the amendment faced persistent opposition from Governor Ron DeSantis and Florida's Republican Party, among other cannabis prohibition groups.

With a total of 5,941,050 in favor and 4,688,829 votes against, the amendment was defeated.

Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve TCNNF wrote in X account that she was "Proud to have fought the fight – we left it all on the field."

Proud to have fought the fight – we left it all on the field. Looking forward to working with the legislature on the next steps to ensure safe access to marijuana for adults in Florida, decriminalization for personal possession and home grow. A big thank you to everyone across… https://t.co/2fFXMLvxkV — Kim Rivers (@rivers_kim) November 6, 2024

"Looking forward to working with the legislature on the next steps to ensure safe access to marijuana for adults in Florida, decriminalization for personal possession and home grow," Rivers added.

Trulieve was the main economic supporter of the amendment, championing Smart and Safe Florida with millions in donations.

Former Miami Dolphins running back and founder of Highsman, Ricky Williams, also expressed his disappointment, in a statement shared with Benzinga Cannabis.

"I know what it's like to lose something over cannabis," he said, referencing the setbacks he faced in his career due to cannabis use. "I lost time in my career, I lost respect from people who didn't get it. This vote not passing is frustrating, but it's just another step in the journey. The movement for cannabis reform is only growing, and we'll keep pushing until everyone's ready to catch up."

Source: The Washington Post Results Website

Other Industry members shared their disappointment and expectations regarding the future.

"While we are disappointed by the outcome, we respect the voice of the voters. Our commitment to educating the public about the benefits of cannabis legalization is stronger than ever,” said David Craig, chief marketing officer of Illicit Gardens. “We believe that responsible policies can lead to economic prosperity, improved public health, and social justice."

For Terra Boldt, vice president of sales at The Blinc Group added that “the failure of this amendment won't diminish the role cannabis already plays in Florida's culture and daily life."

Louis Samuel, CEO of Golden State Canna added to the litany of disappointed voices. “I am greatly saddened that the people of Florida have put tradition over reason and voted this progressive measure down. One of the primary arguments against the measure was the streets smelling like cannabis, and I’ve been on the streets in Florida and I have a secret folks, they are already smoking all over.”

Cover: El Planteo