Argentina's Security Minister Confuses Foot Powder With Cocaine, Wrongly Detains Man For 21 Days

Argentine Security Minister Patricia Bullrich hailed the capture of a "criminal" allegedly smuggling over two kilograms of cocaine in talcum powder containers.

According to La Nación, the detainee, 42-year-old Maximiliano Acosta from Mar del Plata, was stopped by Argentina's Gendarmería, a national paramilitary force, at a tollbooth in Mendoza province. He was detained, held in isolation for days and faced the prospect of years in prison.

Three weeks later, however, a second forensic test exposed a grave mistake. The supposed "cocaine" was actually talcum powder. Acosta was released, but Bullrich has yet to acknowledge the misstep or apologize.

The Arrest: A Simple Misunderstanding Turns Into A Nightmare

Acosta had been visiting Mendoza, looking to improve his financial situation by selling goods, including bottles of talcum powder he'd bought from a local vendor.

Preparing to return home, he hurriedly packed his merchandise, which included 18 bottles of talcum powder, into his backpack. On his bus ride back, officers from Gendarmería, a force that combines the roles of police and military in Argentina, conducted a surprise inspection.

They found the talcum powder and administered a drug field test, which erroneously indicated the presence of cocaine.

"They searched everything I had,” Acosta said. “They were excited and congratulating each other, saying things like, ‘Great job; you really paid attention!' They didn't let me speak or move."

Acosta insisted that the containers held only talcum powder, but his protests were dismissed with ridicule. The officers even took photos with the containers, treating him, he said, "like a drug lord."

One phrase stayed with him throughout his ordeal: "I told them, ‘I'm going to laugh at you later, because it's just talcum powder.'"

Three Weeks In A Cell: His Family's Agonizing Wait

Held in an isolated cell for 21 days, Acosta endured limited food, sleep and communication with his family. For the first two days, his mother, Laura, frantically tried to find him.

Unaware of his detention, she contacted bus companies and local law enforcement in both Mendoza and Buenos Aires. Finally, Laura was notified that her son had been arrested for possessing "cocaine."

"I couldn't understand it," she said. "He'd sent me photos of the talcum powder he bought, told me how much he paid, and even who sold it to him. It didn't make sense."

After 48 hours, Laura was allowed to speak briefly with her son, who reassured her. "Don't worry, Mom. I'm fine. If you're fine, I'm fine." Laura later admitted, "For those two days, it felt like he'd been kidnapped."

A Premature Celebration And Lack Of Accountability

Minister Bullrich's tweet on X further added to the family's distress. "An efficient operation: A man tried to evade a checkpoint in Mendoza with over 2 kilos of cocaine hidden in talcum powder containers on a long-distance bus. But Gendarmería was ahead of the game!" she wrote, ending with the phrase: "Those who do it, pay for it."

Finally, after three weeks, Acosta was released, but his troubles didn't end there. He was let go in the middle of the night on a remote road with no public transportation in sight.

With no way to reach Mendoza, he walked 30 miles before a driver stopped and gave him a ride to the nearest town. The next day, he picked up his confiscated ID and phone.

However, his cash, around $16,000 Argentine pesos, roughly $16 U.S. dollars, was missing. The state did not provide transportation back to his hometown.

No Apology, No Compensation: The Struggle For Justice

When Bullrich was asked to comment on the case, she justified the officials’ actions. "There was no mistake in the investigation. Talcum powder often tests positive for cocaine, and security forces had warned it could be a false positive."

Acosta and his mother have yet to receive an apology and are now considering legal action. Laura noted that the last thing the judge told her son was. "We'll learn and do better for future cases."

Now back in Mar del Plata, Acosta struggles with lingering trauma from his wrongful imprisonment. "I dream of the police coming for me."

Reflecting on Bullrich's comment, Laura expressed frustration: "The only thing I would say to her is, ‘Train your people. Don't rush to judgment.' They say, ‘Those who do it, pay for it.' Well, I say they should pay too.

