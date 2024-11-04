Village Farms International, Inc. VFF has been selected as the only cannabis plant-touching operator to testify at the Drug Enforcement Administration's (DEA) Administrative Law Judge (ALJ) hearing on rescheduling cannabis.

Out of 25 participants, Village Farms, a US-based leader in controlled-environment agriculture, will be the only cannabis operator providing insights on the potential reclassification of marijuana from a Schedule I to a Schedule III drug under the Controlled Substances Act.

The hearing is expected to take place in January or February 2025, following preliminary proceedings in December.

Village Farms' Unique Position

In a statement, Village Farms president and CEO Michael DeGiglio talked about the importance of this event, calling it "one of the most important movements in health and wellness in our lifetime."

DeGiglio continued, "The benefits of regulated cannabis are being increasingly embraced by other countries across the globe… It is long overdue for U.S. policymakers to accept the majority will of the American public and enact commonsense reform that fixes the broken system of criminalization we have today."

Representing the company at the hearing will be Dr. John Harloe, Global Cannabis General Counsel, who has expertise in pharmacology and cannabis policy. He will be backed by external counsel Shane Pennington.

Understanding The Hearing’s Process And Delays

Overseen by Department of Justice Chief Law Judge John J. Mulrooney II, the hearing is expected to guide the DEA's ultimate stance on cannabis rescheduling.

Mulrooney's October 31 order noted that each participant must clarify their position on cannabis rescheduling and substantiate their interest in the proceedings.

This additional information, required by November 12, 2024, is intended to provide a clear direction for the hearing, reported MJBiz.

Anti-Cannabis Groups Over Represented

Beyond Village Farms, the list of participants represents various sectors, including healthcare, advocacy, law enforcement and academia.

NORML's Deputy Director Paul Armentano expressed disappointment though not surprise at the DEA's decision to include a disproportionate number of groups that oppose cannabis policy reform among the designated participants.

"The fight to end our nation's outdated and failed cannabis prohibition laws has never been fought on a level playing field," Armentano said.

When opened to public commentary, the DEA received over 33,000 submissions, the vast majority in support of rescheduling or de-scheduling cannabis.

Participants include:

National Cannabis Industry Association – Represented by CEO Aaron Smith , this group advocates for cannabis industry growth and reform.

– Represented by , this group advocates for cannabis industry growth and reform. American Academy of Hospice and Palliative Medicine – Dr. Chad Kollas will likely provide healthcare insights into how cannabis rescheduling may impact palliative care.

– will likely provide healthcare insights into how cannabis rescheduling may impact palliative care. Veterans Initiative 22 – Led by executive director Shanetha Lewis , the group seeks rescheduling to expand therapeutic options for veterans.

– Led by executive director , the group seeks rescheduling to expand therapeutic options for veterans. Smart Approaches to Marijuana (SAM) – An opponent of cannabis legalization, represented by Patrick Philbin .

– An opponent of cannabis legalization, represented by . Law Enforcement Groups – Including the State of Nebraska, the International Association of Chiefs of Police and the National Sheriffs' Association. These groups will likely provide perspectives on the regulatory and public safety impacts of cannabis rescheduling.

The DEA aims to maintain open proceedings, given the high public interest. Thus, the hearing will be live-streamed but will provide limited media access.

David Culver, head of policy for the U.S. Cannabis Council, stressed the growing political momentum for cannabis reform. "The debate around this is over with both leading presidential candidates embracing rescheduling – the policy and the politics are aligned; it's now only a matter of time," he told MJBiz.