Trailer Park Boys Launch Ricky's Hash Plant Seeds With Brothers Grimm And Hemptown Naturals

Cannabis seed bank Brothers Grimm Seeds teamed up with the Trailer Park Boys and the hemp and CBD brand Hemptown Naturals to introduce a brand-new strain: Ricky’s Hash Plant.

This strain will be available in seed packs containing nine feminized photoperiod seeds per pack. With over 30 years of care for the exclusive Airborne G13 clone, breeder Rick Campanella, aka MrSoul, has crafted a hybrid with high resin production and distinct aromas.

The new strain is already available for purchase online in the U.S. The full story behind Ricky's Hash Plant can be heard Nov. 8 on the Trailer Park Boys podcast.

Ricky's Hash Plant Seed packs are available for $50, containing nine seeds per pack. The seeds feature a lineage that includes Genius, Puck and Airborne G13. These are feminized photoperiod seeds, suitable for indoor cultivation with an expected flowering period of 8 to 9 weeks.

In 2023, Hemptown expanded existing partnership with the Trailer Park Boys, with the development and launch of legally compliant hemp-derived Delta 9 gummies. Each gummy is vegan, non-GMO and gluten-free with no preservatives. They come in three different flavors, each highlighting iconic character elements of the Trailer Park Boys.

Trailer Park Boys is a popular Canadian comedy about the misadventures of a group of trailer park residents living in Sunnyvale Trailer Park, Nova Scotia. Follow the adventures of Ricky, Julian and Bubbles as they commit crime and try to look out for each other.

