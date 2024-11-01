JD Vance Considers Psychedelic Therapy For Vets: Insights From Joe Rogan Interview

In a recent appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast, former President Donald Trump’s running mate JD Vance (R-OH) expressed newfound interest in exploring therapeutic psychedelics for veterans, prompted by Rogan's perspectives on the potential benefits and history of these substances. Vance discussed the possibility of creating pathways for veterans to access psychedelics such as MDMA and psilocybin, citing their possible effectiveness in addressing serious mental health conditions. This marked a shift from Vance’s typical stance, which has generally supported state-specific cannabis policies rather than federal reforms on psychedelic substances.

Vance's "Live and Let Live" Approach To Cannabis And Psychedelics

During the discussion, Vance stated his "live and let live" philosophy on marijuana and psychedelics, affirming his opposition to criminalizing cannabis use. "My attitude on this is kind of ‘live and let live.' Keep it home. I don't like smelling it when I take my kids to the park. But keep it at home. I don't want to throw people in prison. That's not what we're trying to do."

Rogan's Drug War History Lesson Leaves Vance "Fascinated"

Rogan, an outspoken advocate for psychedelic therapy, gave the senator an in-depth historical overview of marijuana prohibition, including its discriminatory origins and the barriers to scientific research on psychedelics due to federal scheduling laws. Vance, surprised by some of these revelations, acknowledged the complexities. "This is the first time I've heard about this."

Veterans And Psychedelic Therapy: Vance’s Inquiry Into Treatment Pathways

As a Marine Corps veteran, Vance's concern for accessible mental health treatments resonated with Rogan's mention of anecdotal success stories from veterans who have found relief with psychedelics. “There are so many anecdotal stories about veterans experiencing relief," Rogan said. Vance queried how such treatments could navigate regulatory processes. "What is the pathway, I guess? Or what do you think should happen for veterans accessing psychedelics?"

Questions On The Role Of Big Pharma And Federal Regulation

Vance's questions also revealed his curiosity about federal drug policy hurdles. When Rogan outlined the challenges presented by Schedule I restrictions under the Controlled Substances Act, Vance responded, "Why aren't we—I'm just fascinated by this." He went on to question if there might be lobbying influences at play, musing, "Is this a pharma lobbying thing?" and remarked on the potential conflicts posed by pharmaceutical interests in preserving market dominance for conventional treatments.

The Complexities Of Federal Psychedelics Policy

Though Vance stopped short of proposing any policy, he conveyed a desire to further understand why psychedelics, despite promising results in studies funded by entities like the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, remain inaccessible for many veterans. Recently, the Food and Drug Administration turned down an MDMA therapy application, despite data from privately funded research indicating its potential in treatment-resistant PTSD cases. For Vance, these delays contribute to his perception of a system slow to "actually solve problems" such as veteran suicides and veteran mental health.

Vance’s Mixed Messages On Drug Policy

However, Vance has not consistently championed progressive drug policies on the campaign trail. While supportive of a states' rights approach to cannabis, he has frequently raised concerns over marijuana's potential harms, particularly among youth, and cited reports of cannabis being laced with fentanyl, a claim contradicted by recent federal findings. In previous campaign speeches, he argued that weak border controls exacerbated drug risks for younger Americans.

Contrasts With Trump's And Harris's Cannabis Reforms

Vance's nuanced approach contrasts with Trump's recent moves to support federal marijuana reforms, including rescheduling and cannabis industry access to banking services as well as Vice President Kamala Harris's backing of federal legalization. This divergence between Vance and other high-profile political figures may reflect evolving viewpoints as the national conversation on drug policy shifts toward balancing public health needs with regulatory reform.

Cover image lev radin / Shutterstock