EXCLUSIVE: Mike Tyson And Stündenglass Unveil The TYSON 2.0 Modül + Dok Travel Set

In celebration of Mike Tyson‘s return to the boxing spotlight, the anticipated bout against Jake Paul, Stündenglass has partnered with the legendary boxer's brand to launch a new portable smoking device: the TYSON 2.0 Modül + Dok Deluxe Travel Set.

The set features a Modül with advanced digital heating technology, designed with gray borosilicate glass and adorned with unique graphics. Tyson's signature elements appear throughout the design, decorated with a white tiger graphic on one side and red and black tiger stripes on the other. It comes in a durable, red travel case.

Adam Wilks, CEO of Carma HoldCo, the parent company of TYSON 2.0, explained that the partnership aligns with the brand's mission: "The Tyson 2.0 Modül + Dok Deluxe Travel Set is a testament to our vision of elevating the consumer experience, blending bold design with cutting-edge technology, and providing the ultimate in portable smoking solutions," he said, describing the collaboration as a push toward "new heights" for the brand.

The Modül integrates with any Stündenglass Gravity Hookah, while the Dok accessory allows for adaptable heating options for both dry materials and concentrates. With interchangeable tanks, the Modül heats materials within 15 seconds, allowing for fast set-up and high functionality.

Chris Folkerts, CEO of Stündenglass, expressed excitement about the collaboration, emphasizing its design and engineering as a significant contribution to the smoking experience. "I have the highest respect for Mike Tyson, a legend in and out of the ring," Folkerts said. "The collaboration is a powerhouse of design and engineering that I am proud to introduce to our community."

The set is available for pre-order beginning November 1st and launching in stores and online November 12th at Stündenglass website.

Cover image Denis Makarenko / Shutterstock