This Nov 8 Event In Munich, Germany Will Focus On Cannabis Investment And Evolving Regulations

The Talman Munich event, set for November 8, 2024, at the Sofitel Munich Bayerpost aims to provide industry insights into Europe's cannabis market. With Germany’s recent CanG law positioning the country as a key hub for cannabis investment, the event is expected to draw attention from investors and industry leaders.

Focus On Germany's Regulatory Shift

Germany's CanG law has significantly changed the landscape, making it a focal point for international cannabis investors.

Finn Hänsel, managing director and founder of Sanity Group, will deliver a keynote on Germany’s new regulations and the market’s potential. Hänsel, who has founded multiple businesses including Sanity Group, will discuss the opportunities and challenges within Germany's evolving legal framework.

Navigating Europe's Cannabis Markets

Peter Homberg, partner at Dentons and head of the European Cannabis Group, will address the complexities of investing across various European markets, including Germany, Switzerland, the Netherlands and Spain. Homberg's presentation will provide an overview of recent investments and emerging opportunities, focusing on the challenges posed by different national regulations.

Raising Capital In A Competitive Market

A panel including Kai-Friedrich Niermann of Kfn+ Law Office and Will Muecke of Artemis Growth Partners will discuss strategies for securing investments in Germany's growing cannabis market. With competition rising post-legalization, these insights will be crucial for companies looking to scale their operations.

Evolving Investment Trends

David Hyde, founder of Hyde Advisory & Investments, will lead a discussion on changes in the cannabis investment landscape. His panel will explore how global factors, such as Germany's new regulations and developments in the U.S., are influencing investment decisions. The session aims to provide practical insights for investors and businesses adapting to these shifts.

Fireside Chat With DEMECAN's Dr. Cornelius Maurer

Dr. Cornelius Maurer, co-founder of DEMECAN, will participate in a fireside chat with Alex Rogers, founder of the International Cannabis Business Conference (ICBC). They will discuss Germany's cannabis market and the future of Europe's industry. Founded in 2017, DEMECAN is a key player in Germany's medical cannabis sector.

Networking And Pitch Opportunities

The event will feature a pitch session where cannabis companies present their business strategies to potential investors. These sessions provide a chance for attendees to evaluate new investment opportunities in the European and North American markets.

Event Details:

Date: November 8, 2024

November 8, 2024 Location: Sofitel Munich Bayerpost, Munich, Germany

Sofitel Munich Bayerpost, Munich, Germany Tickets: Available exclusively to Talman House members

