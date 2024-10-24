New York Attorney General Letitia James announced a $9.5 million judgment against George West, the owner of an unlicensed cannabis dispensary in Ontario County. This sentence followed his refusal to comply with a June 2023 order from the Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) to cease operations.

West, who ran Jaydega 7.0 on Main Street in Canandaigua, continued selling cannabis without a license despite multiple warnings and a judicial closure order in November 2023. The judgment includes over $1 million in disgorged illegal profits and $8.4 million in penalties for his ongoing violations.

New York's Cannabis Law requires businesses to obtain proper registration and licensing from the Cannabis Control Board to legally cultivate, process, or sell cannabis.

West operated without a license since at least September 2022. He recorded nearly $2.4 million in sales over a 16-month period. In June 2023, OCM seized over 200 pounds of cannabis products from Jaydega 7.0 during an inspection. He was then ordered to stop operating, but he continued his business until forced to close by court order.

"George West ignored our laws and repeatedly chose profit over public safety," said AG James. "This judgment sends a clear message that unlicensed cannabis sellers will face serious consequences."

Unlicensed dispensaries sell cannabis products that are neither lab-tested nor taxed. The statement by AG James highlights the potential risks to consumers and communities.

Still, unlicensed cannabis makes up a large part of the cannabis market in New York.

Earlier this year, Governor Kathy Hochul and NYC Mayor Eric Adams shut down more than 1,000 illicit cannabis stores across the state.

