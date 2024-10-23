Gov. Newsom's Cannabis Task Force Seized $191M So Far In 2024 As California Tightens Regulations

Governor Gavin Newsom’s (D) office released an updated report on Tuesday detailing the seizures made by the state’s Unified Cannabis Enforcement Task Force (UCETF). Since July 2024, the task force has confiscated $70.7 million worth of illegal cannabis, bringing the total to over $191 million seized across 13 counties since January.

California’s Task Force Tackles Illicit Cannabis Operations

The UCETF, established in 2022 by Gov. Newsom, aims to strengthen the enforcement coordination among state, local, and federal agencies. This initiative targets public safety and strives to protect the state’s natural resources and uphold California’s regulated cannabis industry.

Gov. Newsom highlighted the impact of these actions, noting that over 42,000 pounds of illegal marijuana have been removed from the market since the start of the year. "Through the UCETF, California continues the charge in cracking down on the illicit cannabis market for the safety of consumers and the support of the legal cannabis industry," Newsom said in a press release.

Since its inception, the UCETF's “aggressive actions,” as Newsom described them, have seized and destroyed 162 tons of illegal cannabis valued at approximately $536 million. The task force has also eradicated over 526,000 plants and arrested 59 individuals involved in these activities.

Addressing Pesticides And Labor Violations

Officials like Nathaniel Arnold, chief of the Law Enforcement Division at the Department of Fish and Wildlife, and Bill Jones, chief of the California Department of Cannabis Control's Law Enforcement Division, highlighted the targeted operations against unlicensed businesses on several fronts. They assert these actions disrupt the illegal market and safeguard consumers from deceptive practices such as the misuse of the California cannabis universal symbol.

Moreover, according to Newsom’s office announcement, the state has taken a firm stance against the broader implications of illegal marijuana operations, which include the use of harmful pesticides and poor labor practices.

California Judge Upholds Newsom’s Hemp THC Ban

Adding to the regulatory framework, Gov. Newsom recently implemented emergency hemp regulations to address health incidents related to intoxicating hemp products. These regulations prohibit any detectable quantity of THC in consumable hemp products and are part of a broader strategy to align hemp product sales with those of legal cannabis, including restrictions on serving sizes and age requirements.

Despite pushback from the hemp industry, a California judge recently ruled in favor of allowing the ban to remain in place, rejecting efforts to block the regulations.

