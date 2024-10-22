'Make Your Voice Heard': Liaison Group Exec Pushes For Action On Cannabis Reform, Safe Banking

David Mangone, vice president of The Liaison Group, made a compelling call to action during his panel at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, urging attendees to actively participate in the push for cannabis reform. With the Safe Banking Act still in legislative limbo, Mangone emphasized the importance of voter advocacy, particularly as several states prepare to vote on cannabis-related measures this year.

‘Get Out and Vote‘

As the U.S. approaches another election cycle, Mangone highlighted the political climate's impact on cannabis reform. He stressed the urgency for voters in states like Florida, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Arkansas—with cannabis ballot initiatives this year—to exercise their democratic rights.

“Everyone needs to get out and vote, particularly if you’re in Florida, North Dakota, South Dakota, Arkansas,” Mangone said, underscoring the importance of these traditionally conservative states in shaping the future of cannabis policy.

A Simple Call for Change

One of the most significant moments from Mangone's panel was his focus on direct constituent advocacy through a call-to-action initiative. He explained how attendees could dial #250 and say “Safe Banking” when prompted, allowing them to leave a recorded message for their senators. “This will direct you to your senior senator, where you can ask directly for the senator either to co-sponsor the bill, to pass the bill, or really just make your voice heard,” Mangone explained.

He elaborated on the effectiveness of this grassroots approach, noting that “constituent correspondence is one of the most effective ways to get legislation passed in Washington, D.C.” His push for action resonated strongly with the crowd, reinforcing the idea that collective voices could make a tangible difference in advancing cannabis banking reform.

Safe Banking's Legislative Hurdles

Despite bipartisan support for cannabis reform, including the Safe Banking Act, the bill continues to face delays in Congress. Mangone’s message was clear: change won’t happen without persistent advocacy. By urging cannabis industry professionals and advocates alike to get involved, Mangone hopes to push the Safe Banking Act over the finish line.

The Safe Banking Act remains a key piece of legislation for the cannabis industry, as it would allow financial institutions to serve cannabis businesses without fear of federal penalties. The lack of access to banking has created a multitude of challenges for cannabis companies, including difficulties in securing loans and dealing primarily in cash, which raises safety concerns.

As Mangone continues to lead reform efforts, he believes that consistent pressure on lawmakers is crucial. His call to action at the conference provided a simple yet powerful way for individuals to make their voices heard and potentially help reshape the cannabis industry's future.

Photo: Courtesy of H_Ko via Shutterstock