Ukraine's Military Veterans Turn To Ketamine For PTSD Treatment As Advocacy Grows

In the winter of 2023, combat medic Ihor Kholodylo faced a life-altering event on Ukraine’s eastern front. A shell from a Russian tank struck his medical evacuation van, leaving him severely injured. Though Kholodylo survived, the psychological toll was profound. Despite healing from physical injuries, he was left with a debilitating stutter, a symptom of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

As Kyiv Post reported, Kholodylo, a psychologist by profession, recognized that traditional PTSD treatments, such as talk therapy, would take too long. His search for faster relief led him to an emerging treatment: ketamine-assisted therapy (KAP). Conducted at the Expio Clinic in Kyiv, Kholodylo’s experience with ketamine revealed buried traumas from his time on the frontlines. After several sessions, his stutter vanished.

“I needed something different and more direct,” Kholodylo explained. "The concept [of ketamine] made sense to me, it helped access the unconscious."

Kholodylo is now advocating for wider access to KAP for Ukrainian veterans. He envisions ketamine not only as a treatment for PTSD but as a preventive measure for soldiers between combat assignments.

Ketamine's Role In PTSD Treatment

Ketamine, once known as an anesthetic, has shown significant promise for treating mental health conditions like PTSD. Unlike traditional antidepressants, which can take weeks to show results, ketamine works within hours, providing immediate relief from anxiety, depression and traumatic symptoms. According to several studies, ketamine acts on the brain's glutamate system, which helps reset abnormal neural activity, a key factor in PTSD.

Dr. Vladislav Matrenitsky, founder of the Expio Clinic, emphasizes the scientific foundation of ketamine's effectiveness. "We know why it works in terms of brain chemistry and physiology," he says, explaining that ketamine restores neural functioning and helps patients process trauma without re-traumatization.

At Expio, more than 300 clients have undergone KAP since 2018, with military veterans becoming an increasing portion of the patient base following the 2022 Russian invasion. Matrenitsky reports that 70% of patients experience improvement, with ketamine showing a 50% greater impact than conventional therapy.

Scaling Ketamine For Ukrainian Veterans

Heal Ukraine Trauma (HUT), an NGO focused on mental health, has trained eight Ukrainian psychologists and psychiatrists in group ketamine therapy. According to HUT executive director Elise Wilson, the group model allows more veterans to be treated, fostering a sense of community among them.

"The group therapy model not only allows for more individuals to be treated but also creates a supportive network that extends beyond the therapy sessions," Wilson told the Kyiv Post. HUT plans to train 64 more practitioners in 2025, hoping to eventually treat up to 9,600 veterans annually.

While KAP shows promise, advocates stress that ketamine is not a “silver bullet.” Wilson emphasizes that ketamine should be integrated into a comprehensive care framework that includes psychotherapy and long-term support.

A Path To National Recovery

As Ukraine grapples with the scars of war, psychedelic-assisted therapy offers new hope. Oleh Orlov, chair of the Ukrainian Psychedelic Research Association, views this approach as not just a medical advancement but a crucial step toward national recovery.

"For Ukraine, this represents not just a medical advancement but a crucial step towards emotional resilience," says Orlov.

To this end, President Volodymyr Zelensky, signed a bill on medical cannabis early this year. But, although several studies have confirmed the potential of cannabis and psychedelics to treat PTSD, the country’s law does not explicitly list this condition for which the plant can be prescribed, as the Ministry of Health refused calls to include it.



“We worked hard to include more conditions, but the Ministry of Health has taken a conservative approach,” said Hanna Hlushchenko, founder of the Ukrainian Cannabis Consulting Group. “For example, we pushed for the inclusion of conditions like insomnia and PTSD, but these were not added"

