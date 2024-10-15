PAX's New ERA Vape Promises 5x More Vapor, Harder Hits, Enhanced Flavor

PAX, a globally recognized cannabis brand, has launched its latest innovation in the vape category: an all-new, high-performance ERA system.

The new pen-and-pod vape promises users five times more vapor output, leading to heavier hits and richer, enhanced flavor experiences. This latest product update includes a complete redesign of both the ERA battery and pods, aligning with PAX’s reputation for quality and consumer-focused innovation.

The new system revolves around the ERA GO battery, which simplifies vaping with its single operating mode, enhanced USB-C charging and longer standby battery life. Designed with user convenience in mind, the battery also includes anti-clog technology and comes in fresh color options like gold, sky, lavender and black. Alongside the battery, PAX has introduced its high-performance ERA pods. These feature premium food-grade materials, a 200% larger atomizer and an improved pod seal that minimizes leaks, enhancing the overall user experience.

In addition to its user-friendly design, PAX ensures that its products maintain the highest safety standards. The new ERA system's closed-loop temperature control regulates low operating temperatures, preserving smoothness and flavor in every puff. “The launch of our high-performance ERA is a testament to PAX’s ongoing commitment to consumer-focused innovation, improving our product performance based on insights and feedback,” explained Scott Collins, senior director of hardware and product design at PAX. "We're thrilled to offer a harder-hitting experience—still on the same cleaner, safer system we've always been known for—in a way that delivers more value to our end customers."

Each product undergoes rigorous testing to ensure vapor is free from harmful substances such as heavy metals, crystalline silica and residual solvents. The redesigned ERA pods last 20% longer than typical 510 systems, further solidifying PAX's emphasis on efficiency and value.

The high-performance ERA system will be compatible with PAX's current lines, including Live Rosin with Diamonds, Diamonds, High Purity and Sleep pods, offering a range of strains and flavors from Strawberry Creme to Purple Afghani. Consumers can also purchase the system as a ready-to-use bundle that includes the popular Blue Dream Live Rosin and a gold ERA GO battery.

Initially, the new products will be available at select retailers across California, with expansions into Colorado, Massachusetts and New York markets expected in Q1 2025.

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.