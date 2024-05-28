73% Of Texans Support Full Cannabis Legalization Or Decriminalization, Including Plurality Of Republicans, Poll Finds

Loading... Loading...

The most recent Texas Lyceum poll showed a significant increase in support for cannabis legalization in Texas.

The vast majority of Texans, including a plurality of Republicans, also back the legalization or decriminalization of cannabis. Sixty percent of Texans said they supported full legalization, a 14-point rise since 2015. This reflects a shift in public opinion consistent with national trends.

"Taken together, 73% of Texans support either full legalization or decriminalization of marijuana in Texas according to 2024 polling," the April 2024 poll revealed. "Among the 31% who said that they oppose marijuana legalization in 2024, 42% said that they would support decriminalizing possession of small amounts of marijuana to a citation and a fine, with 47% remaining opposed."

While support is strongest among Democrats and people between 30 and 44, the poll indicates that the breakdown over cannabis legalization is close, with 49% in support and 45% opposing.

The political split: 49% of Republicans supported and 43% were against. Self-identified conservatives broke even with 46% in favor and 46% opposed to legalization.

Even among those who oppose full legalization, 42% said they’d support decriminalizing marijuana. Despite the state-level support, local initiatives like the one in the city of Lubbock have faced setbacks, though efforts continue in cities like Dallas and Lockhart. State legislative efforts have seen mixed outcomes, but there is a persistent push for cannabis policy reform.

Joshua Blank, Ph.D., research director of the Texas Lyceum poll, highlighted the economic benefits of cannabis legalization for the Lone Star state. "The scope of economic distress in Texas is both widespread and historically troubling." Legalizing marijuana could provide significant economic benefits, including job creation, increased tax revenue and reduced criminal justice costs. Nearly half of Texans report worsening economic conditions, hence the appeal of legalization as a means to stimulate growth and provide financial relief as it has in many other legal-marijuana states.

The Marijuana Policy Project recently released a comprehensive report showing that states with legalized adult-use cannabis have collectively generated over $20 billion in tax revenue through the first quarter of 2024. This revenue has been instrumental in funding essential public services and fostering economic development across the country.

Broader issues include housing costs and mental health, with many Texans saying they spend too much on housing and are concerned about the rising mental health crisis among children and teenagers. Comprehensive policy reforms, including marijuana legalization, could address these issues.

Loading... Loading...

Methodology

From April 12-21, 2024, the Texas Lyceum conducted a 1,000-person telephone survey of adult citizens in the state of Texas.

The Texas Lyceum, which has been functioning for 40 years, is a non-profit, non-partisan statewide leadership organization focused on identifying the next generation of Texas leaders.

Now read: Deterrence Or Free Will? This Texas City To Vote Against Weed Decriminalization Following Opposition From Gov. Abbott And AG Paxton

Photo: El Planteo