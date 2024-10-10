Grown Rogue Secures $800K, Vireo Forfeits 4.5M Warrants In Cannabis Shakeup—What's Next For Both?

Grown Rogue International Inc. GRIN GRUSF a craft cannabis company based in Oregon's Rogue Valley announced the termination of its advisory agreement with Vireo Growth Inc. VREO VREOF as of September 30, 2024.

The Deal

The deal, in place for 18 months, saw Grown Rogue providing advisory services to Vireo's cultivation operations across several markets, including New Jersey.

As part of the termination, Vireo will forfeit 4.5 million of the 8.5 million warrants it held in Grown Rogue, with a strike price of CAD $0.225, equivalent to approximately $759,375. ​​

Additionally, Vireo has agreed to pay Grown Rogue $800,000, with the option to defer the payment in four quarterly installments of $250,000. Grown Rogue will retain 10 million Vireo warrants and receive full fees for services rendered during Q3.

CEO Obie Strickler of Grown Rogue expressed gratitude for the collaboration, emphasizing that the agreement helped Grown Rogue sharpen its strategy for national expansion. The company now plans to apply these learnings to its New Jersey operations and expand into Illinois in 2025.

Leadership Transition At Vireo Growth

On the same day, Vireo announced a leadership transition, with Amber Shimpa stepping into the role of CEO. Shimpa, with the company since 2014, previously served as President. She replaces Josh Rosen, who resigned from his role as CEO and interim CFO but will remain an advisor. Vireo also appointed Joe Duxbury as interim CFO.

Shimpa's leadership will focus on the company’s upcoming expansion into Minnesota's adult-use market next year.

