“Optimism is required if you're going to fight the War on Drugs for over half a century,” reflects Vince Sliwoski in a poignant piece on The Canna Law Blog about Congressman Earl Blumenauer’s impending retirement. As Blumenauer prepares to step down next month, his legacy as one of the most steadfast champions for cannabis reform in Congress remains unparalleled.

Bipartisan Efforts Shaping Cannabis Legislation

From his early days as a fresh-faced legislator in Oregon where he witnessed the state’s pioneering move to decriminalize cannabis in 1973 to his decades in Congress, Blumenauer’s journey has been marked by persistent advocacy and significant legislative milestones. His work triggered changes that have shaped the current landscape of cannabis policy in the United States.

Throughout his career, Blumenauer consistently worked across party lines, building bipartisan support for cannabis reform and other key initiatives, helping advance significant legislation like the SAFE Banking Act.

Get Benzinga’s exclusive analysis and the top news about the cannabis industry and markets daily in your inbox for free. Subscribe to our newsletter here. If you’re serious about the business, you can’t afford to miss out.

In 2012, alongside former US Representative Jared Polis (D-CO), Blumenauer introduced the first comprehensive proposal to federally legalize, tax and regulate cannabis. This blueprint set the stage for the historic passage of the Rohrabacher-Farr amendment, now renamed the Blumenauer amendment, which prevents the Department of Justice from using federal funds to interfere with state medical cannabis laws.

Blumenauer’s Legacy In Cannabis Legalization

Blumenauer’s influence did not wane with these achievements. He was instrumental in founding the Congressional Cannabis Caucus in 2017, which continues to push the envelope on cannabis policy. His relentless pursuit bore fruit in 2020 with the passage of the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act in the House, marking the first comprehensive legalization bill to achieve such a feat.

Read Also: It’s Your Constitutional Right: How You Can Break The Senate’s Block On Cannabis Legalization

Blumenauer's efforts extended to the Medical Marijuana and Cannabidiol Research Expansion Act, which President Biden signed into law in 2022. It is still the only federal standalone marijuana reform enacted to date. Even as he prepares to leave office, Blumenauer remains a vocal advocate, urging the Biden-Harris Administration to fully deschedule cannabis and realize its political and medicinal potential.

Sliwoski's reflection captures not only the historical significance but the personal tenacity of Blumenauer. As he notes, “When cannabis is federally legalized, we should remember the relentless advocacy and vision of the rep from Oregon's 3rd District.”

Shaping Portland's Future At Portland State University

Upon retiring from Congress in January, Blumenauer will return to his roots as a special adviser to the president at Portland State University and as a fellow at the Institute of Portland Metropolitan Studies, according to The Oregonian. There, he aims to leverage his extensive network to enhance the university’s influence in shaping Portland’s future and revitalizing the city's leadership in urban innovation.

Read Next: