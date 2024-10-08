It's Your Constitutional Right: How You Can Break The Senate's Block On Cannabis Legalization

As the 2024 elections approach, the Marijuana Policy Project (MPP) released its annual voter guide to inform citizens about where their gubernatorial and Senate candidates stand on cannabis policy reform.

With over 70% of Americans supporting cannabis legalization, the stakes are high for federal and state-level reform, especially as 11 states will vote for their next governor and 34 Senate seats are up for grabs.

Why These Elections Matter

Governors and senators hold significant power over cannabis policy. At the state level, governors can veto or sign cannabis reform bills and direct agencies to either implement or block regulations. Meanwhile, at the federal level, the U.S. Senate is the critical battleground for national reform.

Bills like the MORE Act (which seeks to federally legalize cannabis) and the SAFE Banking Act (which would grant cannabis businesses access to financial services) have garnered bipartisan support but face a major hurdle: the Senate's filibuster rules.

The filibuster requires 60 votes to move legislation forward, creating a significant barrier to cannabis reform, even though a supermajority of Americans support legalization. With the balance of power in the Senate up for grabs in the November election, the composition of the next Senate will determine whether federal cannabis reform finally has a path forward.

What The MPP Voter Guide Covers And How You Can Use It

The MPP voter guide is more than just an overview of candidate positions, it's a tool for shaping the future of cannabis legalization. By breaking down public statements, voting records and policy positions, the guide allows voters to see clearly where candidates stand on cannabis reform.

Voters can use this information to not only make informed choices at the polls but also target advocacy efforts. If a candidate in your state supports cannabis reform, your vote could help secure their seat and advance legalization.

If they oppose it, now is the time to make your voice heard through petitions, letters and calls to ensure elected officials know how important cannabis reform is to their constituents.

Filibuster Schmilibuster: Why Your Vote Can Smoke Out Senate Stalling

At the federal level, the filibuster has stalled cannabis reform despite growing public support. The MORE Act and SAFE Banking Act are key pieces of legislation that have struggled to gain enough momentum to overcome the 60-vote filibuster threshold in the Senate. That's why understanding your senators’ positions is critical.

The MPP guide helps voters determine which senators are blocking reform and which ones are pushing it forward. By using the guide, you can strategically advocate for reform by contacting your senators and urging them to support cannabis legalization. In a closely divided Senate, every vote and every voice matters. This election is an opportunity to break through the Senate's block and make real progress on cannabis reform.

Key Races To Watch

With 24 states and Washington D.C. already legalizing adult-use cannabis, this election could see further expansion in states like Florida, North Dakota, and South Dakota, where voters will decide on cannabis reform initiatives.

Several key races stand out this year.

Arizona

In Arizona, Ruben Gallego (D) has been a consistent advocate for federal cannabis legalization, supporting both the MORE Act and the SAFE Banking Act. His opponent, Kari Lake (R), has opposed cannabis reform, providing a clear contrast for voters who support legalization.

Florida

In Florida, Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (D) backs Amendment 3, which seeks to legalize adult-use cannabis and has highlighted the barriers Black farmers face in the cannabis industry. Meanwhile, Rick Scott (R) has remained firmly against adult-use legalization and has opposed the SAFE Banking Act, making this race pivotal for cannabis reform in the state.

North Dakota

In North Dakota, while voters will consider adult-use legalization, candidates like Kelly Armstrong (R) have voiced opposition to broader cannabis reform, though he has supported banking-related measures. This reflects the divided stance on cannabis issues in the state.

D.C.

At the federal level, Sherrod Brown (D-OH) has been a supporter of cannabis reform, consistently advocating for federal legalization and expanded banking access for cannabis businesses. In contrast, figures like Rick Scott (R) and Ted Cruz (R) of Texas remain staunchly opposed to broader cannabis reforms, including the SAFE Banking Act.

If you're serious about being part of this green wave, the MPP voter guide is your ticket to the insider knowledge that can make a difference. Who's ready to call their senator? Visit www.mpp.org to explore the full guide.

