Sacramento is exploring the possibility of allowing on-site cannabis consumption at dispensaries through a new pilot program.

If approved, this pilot program would introduce consumption lounges, giving residents a safe and social space to enjoy cannabis legally in the capital city of California.

Consumption Lounge

The proposal, led by Councilmember Katie Valenzuela, would allow two types of cannabis lounges.

The first would focus on the sale and consumption of cannabis-infused edibles and drinks, providing a more discreet option for those looking to avoid smoking.

The second would permit smoking on site with strict safety measures in place. Valenzuela has championed this initiative for two years, contending it would create a controlled environment for cannabis users to learn and engage with the product safely. "If you have kids at home, you can keep it completely away from them. It never comes into the house," she said in an interview with ABC10.

Get Benzinga’s exclusive analysis and the top news about the cannabis industry and markets daily in your inbox for free. Subscribe to our newsletter here. If you’re serious about the business, you can’t afford to miss out.

Positive Signs From Previous Trials

Sacramento has already tested the concept of on-site consumption at the State Fair earlier this year.

The event allowed cannabis users to consume in a designated area, providing a glimpse of what future consumption lounges could look like.

Valenzuela says these lounges could position Sacramento as a leader in cannabis culture in the region.

"There were dozens and dozens of people there from all walks of life mingling and hanging…I could just get a picture of what this experience looked like," she said.

Maisha Bahati, CEO of Crystal Nugs, is among those preparing for the potential legalization of on-site consumption. Her dispensary already has a dedicated space for social events, from live music to game nights, once the lounges are approved. "You're going to be around like-minded people…just a normal place where people can come and can consume cannabis," she told ABC10.

Two more hearings will take place before the proposal moves forward. A final vote is expected by the end of October.

Read Next: Gov. Newsom’s Hemp Ban Goes Into Effect: Consequences For Industry, Investors, Patients

Shifting Califonia Cannabis Landscape

California's recent initiatives regarding cannabis include farmer’s markets and Amsterdam-style cannabis cafes. These proposals aim to alleviate the challenges facing the state’s cannabis industry.

High taxes, low prices and competition from unlicensed markets have pressured legal businesses into a downturn. In response, lawmakers are exploring solutions to stabilize the sector. Allowing small growers to sell directly and creating social consumption spaces are two possible steps.

Meanwhile, some companies have been shifting to hemp to avoid heavy regulatory burdens. However, Governor Gavin Newsom recently ruled out most hemp products and manufacturing in the state after imposing an emergency ban for which he is facing legal resistance from industry stakeholders.