Ohio's Recreational Cannabis Soars: $98 Million In Revenue Within Just Two Months

Since the start of Ohio's recreational cannabis sales on August 6, the market has generated over $98 million in revenue, according to figures from the Ohio Division of Cannabis Control. Erick Rodriguez, vice president of retail for the Cannabist Company, which operates a dispensary in Marietta, noted that the initial months have been exciting for both retailers and consumers. As Wtap reported, with a 10% sales tax on recreational marijuana, the state has already seen strong tax revenues from this new market.

Rodriguez attributed the seamless transition into the recreational market to careful planning. "We haven't run into any supply chain issues," he said. "We ramped up inventory right before, and we have solid partnerships with local growers across the state, plus our own cultivation."

While the recreational market is expanding, medical marijuana patients remain a priority for the company. Rodriguez noted that the dispensary maintains a “two-to-one ratio” of serving medical patients over recreational customers. "Loyalty, right? The medical patients have been loyal to us, so we prioritize them to ensure they aren't waiting too long for their medicine." Rodriguez is one of the beneficiaries of Ohio’s dual-use licenses, which allow medical dispensaries to also market recreational marijuana.

Interestingly, the new recreational market has attracted many first-time users. Rodriguez observed that "a majority of our newer customers are first-time users" who may have previously hesitated to acquire a medical marijuana card.

Local Legislative Hurdles

As the recreational cannabis market flourishes, some Ohio municipalities are pushing back. Several cities have imposed moratoriums on recreational dispensaries.

In Marietta, the city council is considering zoning restrictions for recreational dispensaries. Council Zoning Committee Chair Bret Allphin referenced existing regulations on medical marijuana, which restrict dispensaries to certain zoning districts and keep them 500 feet away from schools, churches, libraries, and parks. “The regulations for medical marijuana have worked well, so the language I offered builds on that,” Allphin told Wtap.

The Marietta city planning commission will address the proposed legislation on October 16, a pivotal step in determining the local future of recreational cannabis.

