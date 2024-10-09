Publicly traded Flora Growth Corp. FLGC is closely monitoring Germany's newly approved legislation on industrial hemp, viewing it as a potential game-changer for the European market.

Germany has recently updated its regulatory framework. The changes introduced by Minister of Food and Agriculture Cem Özdemir have liberalized industrial hemp cultivation, removing previous barriers such as the “abuse clause” that limited the industry's growth. The clause stipulated that industrial hemp was only to be allowed if misuse for intoxication purposes was ruled out.

Flora Growth, which is based in Florida, is an established player in the hemp space with brands like JustCBD and Vessel. The company is eager to take advantage of the opportunity these changes are bringing.

With its expertise in cannabinoid extraction and a successful portfolio of low-THC hemp products, Flora sees Germany as the next frontier.

The company plans to bring its products to the European market, targeting German consumers as demand grows in this newly accessible sector.

The new legislation allows for easier cultivation, processing, and distribution of industrial hemp. Thus, it is expected to bolster Germany's emerging hemp industry. Industrial hemp, containing less than 0.3% THC, is valued for its wide range of uses, including textiles, wellness products, and other applications. The global market of industrial hemp market is projected to grow by $13.90 billion from 2024 to 2028

Flora's positioning in the hemp cannabinoid space aligns well with these opportunities.

Clifford Starke, chairman and CEO of Flora Growth, expressed the company's enthusiasm for Germany's legislative shift: "We believe that Germany’s progressive move to liberalize industrial hemp cultivation marks a pivotal moment for the European hemp industry. As a company with deep experience in cannabinoid extraction and product development, we are excited to bring our expertise to Germany."

In a statement, Flora announced that the company is actively engaging with local partners and preparing for market entry as the final details of Germany's hemp regulations take shape.

Cover photo by Niki Nagy via Pexels