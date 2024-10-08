2024 Benzinga Cannabis Awards Winners Celebrated For Industry Leadership, Innovation

The 2024 Benzinga Cannabis Award winners were announced during a celebratory event Tuesday at the end of the first day of the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference. The awards recognized leading individuals and companies for their exceptional contributions to the cannabis industry.

Michael Berger Capital Markets Award: Todd Harrison, CB1 Capital

Named in honor of the late Michael Berger, founder of Technical420, this award recognizes leadership and excellence in capital markets. The 2024 recipient is Todd Harrison, founder of CB1 Capital, which specializes in cannabinoid-based wellness solutions and therapies.

With a focus on educating and informing the public, Harrison and CB1 Capital have advanced investment strategies across several verticals, including biopharmaceuticals, extraction, cultivation, and more. Harrison’s work is driven by a belief in the vast potential of cannabinoid therapies.

Friend of the Industry Award: Cory Gardner

Cory Gardner, former U.S. senator and longtime advocate for bipartisan cannabis reform, received the Friend of the Industry Award. Gardner's legislative career included efforts to advance cannabis policy reform, helping to bring cannabis discussions into mainstream political dialogue.

Gardner, a Colorado native and former member of both the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate, was recognized for his consistent support of cannabis legislation throughout his time in public service. His work has helped pave the way for many of the cannabis reforms seen today.

Cannabis Journalism Award: Debra Borchardt, Green Market Report

Debra Borchardt, co-founder of Green Market Report, was honored with the Cannabis Journalism Award. Borchardt, an award-winning journalist with deep expertise in both finance and cannabis, has become a prominent voice in cannabis reporting. With a background on Wall Street and a Master's Degree in Financial Reporting from NYU, Borchardt's work has consistently delivered critical and accurate reporting on the cannabis industry.

Her dedication to clear, fact-driven journalism has earned her respect and recognition within both the financial and cannabis communities.

Bob Fireman Award for Entrepreneurship: Loriel Alegrete, 40 Tons

The Bob Fireman Award for Entrepreneurship went to Loriel Alegrete, CEO and co-founder of 40 Tons, a cannabis company dedicated to social justice and diversity within the industry. Alegrete has led efforts to not only build a successful cannabis brand but also bring attention to the need for greater social equity and support for individuals impacted by past cannabis convictions.

Through her leadership, 40 Tons has become a brand committed to ethical sourcing and community engagement. Alegrete's dedication to creating career opportunities for underserved communities and supporting cannabis education has left a lasting mark on the industry.

As day two gets underway Wednesday in Chicago, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference will continue with more panels, discussions, and opportunities for industry leaders to collaborate. Here’s where to find out more about the conference and the event’s impact.

