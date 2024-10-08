Green Check Surpasses $1B In Monthly Cannabis Sales Deposits, Expands Financial Network In Q3 2024

Green Check (GC), a fintech company focused on the cannabis industry, has surpassed $1 billion in monthly cannabis sales deposits during the third quarter of 2024. This milestone reflects GC’s growing network, which now includes over 170 financial institutions and more than 11,000 cannabis-related businesses (CRBs) across the U.S.

Broader Financial Network

In addition to its financial growth, Green Check has expanded its reach by bringing new financial institution clients on board in nine additional states. The company continues to address the need for banking and financial services in the cannabis sector, where many businesses struggle to find compliant solutions.

“We're excited about what we've accomplished this quarter and the opportunities ahead,” said Kevin Hart, founder and CEO of Green Check. The company's recent growth points to increasing demand for financial institutions that can work with cannabis businesses in a legally compliant way.

Strengthening Cannabis Business Lending Options

Green Check has also formed partnerships with companies like CTrust and Coda Capital to offer expanded lending options for cannabis businesses. It has further collaborated with The North American Companies Council to create a cannabis-specific 401(k) program, providing financial planning options for industry employees.

Improving Data Insights For CRBs

To help cannabis businesses manage their operations, Green Check has enhanced its platform with features like Green Check Access, an API that aggregates data from various sources to provide more actionable insights. The company has also launched services aimed at helping CRBs on Indigenous lands access banking solutions, an area that has historically been underserved.

Kevin Hart will be a featured speaker at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, which is going on in Chicago, IL as we speak. This event will provide further understanding of the changing cannabis financial landscape and Green Check’s solutions.

Cover image made with AI